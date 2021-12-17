Two South Florida lawmakers want some roadside farm stands to be deemed tourist attractions, with signs to help draw motorists.
Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, and Rep. Kevin Chambliss, D-Homestead, have filed bills that would establish a “Fresh From Florida Roadside Farm Stand Signage Program” and create an accompanying 12-member council within the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
The proposal would limit the program to businesses that offer farm products at least four days a week, 10 months of the year, have growing areas on-site of at least 87,120-square-feet --- two acres --- and are open for tours of the growing areas.
Owners and operators of the roadside stands would have to register and pay fees for the program.
