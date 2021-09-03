A 22-year-old Tavernier man was arrested Saturday after flashing a handgun at another motorist.
Felix Martinez was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm.
The victim told Deputy Daniel Valdes that a Toyota Tacoma passed him using the shoulder of the 18-Mile Stretch, which kicked up rocks that struck the
victim’s vehicle.
The victim sped up to the suspect, later identified as Martinez, and words were exchanged. The victim said he pulled up next to the Toyota at a stoplight when Martinez pulled out a handgun.
The victim stated the suspect did not aim the weapon at him. The victim backed away and notified the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Dyllon Hansen stopped the Toyota on U.S. 1 at approximately 5:39 p.m. near South Bay Harbor Drive.
A Glock handgun was found in the center console of the Toyota.
Martinez was arrested.
