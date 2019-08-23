The U.S. Marshals Service is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for possession and distribution of cocaine charges in the Southern District of Florida.
Ulysses Cabrera, a/k/a “Uley,” a/k/a “Big Cuz,” 29, of Miami, is the leader and organizer of a dangerous violent street gang located in Miami, Florida.
From as early as 2013, the street gang distributed cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana onto the streets of Little Havana, in Miami-Dade County, Florida and elsewhere.
In November of 2017, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force, headed by the ATF and U.S. Marshals, began a proactive investigation into the Little Havana based violent street gang.
Ulysses Cabrera is the last remaining fugitive of a federal indictment charging 24 members of a violent street gang with various drug trafficking, violent crime, federal firearm offenses and money laundering crimes throughout Miami-Dade County.
Cabrera allegedly directed armed members of his street gang to intimidate, cause injury and in some instances kill others. As a result, innocent bystanders were shot and sustained serious bodily injuries.
Ulysses Cabrera is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to approach him.
The U.S. Marshals and the Alcohol Tobacco and firearms are offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Cabrera’s arrest. Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332), or submit a tip using USMS Tips. You can also send a email to usms.wanted@usdoj.gov. Anyone providing information will remain anonymous.
The USMS Tip website can be accessed through the following link: https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips/index.html
