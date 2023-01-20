Flagler’s railroad;Dr. Gorrie’s air conditioning invention; Kennedy’s moon shot. Now more than ever, our Florida Keys coral reefs are in need of the same ingenuity that fueled Florida’s progress in the past, and must now drive the forward trajectory of our reefs into the future.
Mission: Iconic Reefs is one of the largest collaborative coral reef restoration efforts the world has ever seen, made possible through years of restoration practice, research, and innovation that have laid the comprehensive foundations for the mission’s success.
In short, the mission is an unprecedented restoration effort to pair the immediately feasible with the progressively possible so the Florida Keys can have restored and thriving reefs.
Launched in December 2019 by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Mission: Iconic Reefs (M:IR) is a multi-partner effort bringing members of the local Florida Keys community alongside coral restoration organizations, personnel from across NOAA programs, nonprofit funding entities, multiple Florida state agencies, and researchers from various local, national, and international institutions. Collectively, partners are coming together to support the future of the reefs and the communities who depend on them.
To restore the reef we must be actionable workers
M:IR will add over 450,000 mature corals, utilizing more than half of the native stony coral species found in Florida, to seven iconic reefs spread across the sanctuary.
The work is divided into two implementation phases across more than 20 years, developed following decades of local restoration work and kick-started by Phase 1A in which acroporids (staghorn and elkhorn corals) are the initial mission focus.
Total numbers of required corals for the mission overall were calculated with species-specific growth rates, based on ground-truthed measures of restorable area at each reef site. The result is a comprehensive plan that sets the stage for a hefty amount of work.
M:IR’s current coral restoration partners — Coral Restoration Foundation™, Mote Marine Laboratory, and Reef Renewal USA — are true leaders in the coral restoration field, engaging in out-planting that is both innovative in form and impressive in scale.
For the mission, every good weather day is a fieldwork day — something Florida Keys locals can appreciate. In addition to coral outplantng, the dedicated M:IR Field Team will conduct monitoring activities within 130 permanent monitoring stations across the seven reef sites, as detailed in a recently developed M:IR Monitoring & Research Plan.
From fish and invertebrate surveys to coral coverage and health monitoring with high-resolution photomosaics, the M:IR Field Team’s monitoring work is critical to understanding the restoration progress over time.
Additionally, recently announced Capacity Building Grants through NOAA’s Office of Habitat Conservation, NOAA’s Coral Reef Conservation Program and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation have provided over $1 million to current and new M:IR partners, providing the means to upscale internal operations to continue contributing to M:IR goals in meaningful ways.
To support the Reef, we must be innovative researchers
Restoring a reef takes more than reviving the corals themselves. To that end, M:IR includes the intentional distribution of herbivorous grazers — animals like Caribbean king crab and the long-spined sea urchin — that consume enough algae to keep the reef clean enough to promote coral health
and growth. Over 200,000 grazers are part of planned reintroduction for each phase of the mission.
To meet this demand, upscaled mariculture of both of these grazers is ongoing. For Caribbean king crab, current work at the College of the Florida Keys, Mote Marine Laboratory and Florida International University is enabling identification of the key factors necessary for nursery-based growth of these animals at large scale.
Similar research for the historically abundant long-spined sea urchin is occurring at the University of Florida/Florida Aquarium and Florida State University. Additional work on rebuilding coral populations through genetic management is key to ensuring restoration success.
Partners at the Smithsonian Institution are developing an Acropora palmata (elkhorn coral) population management strategy that will be actionable by the end of the calendar year. Data from previous Keyswide genotyping of corals is continuing to provide guidance on how best to design outplanting events. And while there’s intentional diversification of the species-specific genotypes that are out-planted, we are paying attention to the more resilient individuals — those corals that seemingly do well when other corals don’t.
But the question remains: Can we seed our reefs with those corals best prepared to withstand future climatic conditions or other unforeseen events?
This work — with partners like The Florida Aquarium, among others — is ongoing in order to say a confident yes.
To serve the Reef, we must be responsible stewards
For the reef, site preparation and maintenance are critical activities as part of the restoration process, in much the same way as weeding and pruning serve gardening work.
Site preparation enables a reef to receive outplants through the initial removal of nuisance species, like Palythoa.
Maintenance tends to the outplanted corals over time in order to increase.
To accomplish these activities at all seven sites, we propose to leverage the involvement of the local dive community, facilitated through such programs as Iconic Reef Guardians, a partnership that enables Blue Star dive operators to engage clients in M:IR-focused maintenance and stewardship dives.
This program is currently being piloted with two upper Keys dive operators and will be open for additional Blue Star dive operator involvement in 2023.
The College of the Florida Keys is also piloting certain aspects of M:IR site maintenance work, which helps build the greater Iconic Reef Guardians program, while also engaging local college students in active restoration work.
Jobs from ocean recreation and tourism constitute nearly 60% of the local Keys economy.
Recognizing this interdependency, United Way of Collier and the Keys is supporting both tangible restoration work, as well as student scholarships, funding awards for local schools and a handful of other community programs still in development. This stewardship investment strengthens residents’ connection between reef restoration and their true well-being.
To sustain the Keys’ community, we must restore the Reefs
We can be bold in this unprecedented restoration endeavor, not because we inherently know the solutions to every challenge that will inevitably arise on this decades-long journey, but because we have to be a shared community whose choices tell the story of renewal, redemption and restoration.
Part 2 - next week
Q&A with Roxane Boonstra, CRF
