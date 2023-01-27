Last week’s edition, January 20, 2023, shared the comprehensive article by Megan Fraser, the Mission: Iconic Reefs Implementation Manager, National Marine Sanctuary Foundation in support of Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, from a magazine NOAA recently produced.
She detailed the program “Mission: Iconic Reefs (M:IR)” focused on restoring seven specific reefs. Beginning with our closest Key Largo reefs of Carysfort and Horseshoe, and moving south, Cheeca Rocks, Sombrero Reef, Newfound Harbor, Looe Key Reef, and Eastern Dry Rocks.
Scott Atwell, a NOAA Affiliate, provided a brief summation in a recent email. “Much has happened in the first two years and the project is really taking off now that we have filled out the team. All of the outplant sites have been prepped for photo-mosaic monitoring so that we can track the progress of the outplant effort. Tens of thousands of corals have been outplanted concurrently, on the way to the estimated five million fragments that will ultimately fuse together to form the 500,000 mature, coral colonies.”
As an added note from other NOAA material, the coral cover has declined to around 2% based on observation of these reefs, and the planned types of coral being restored are elkhorn, staghorn, star, brain, and pillar corals.
The local Coral Restoration Foundation™, is one of the team members, and they have spent the past fifteen years actively engaged in multiple restoration programs and research. As they explain on their website, “We have developed methods for “farming” and “outplanting” colonies of staghorn, elkhorn, and bouldering corals. Raising these corals in our massive, open ocean nurseries on the Coral Trees™ we invented we can produce colonies that are large enough to be outplanted in just six to nine months. To date, we have now restored more than 34,000 square meters of Florida's Coral Reef.”
In working closely with NOAA, Roxane Boonstra, CRF™ Dive Training Administrator, responded about their participation. “Coral Restoration Foundation™ has been involved in the ‘Mission: Iconic Reefs’ plan since its inception: The success of the large-scale restoration work CRF™ has undertaken in the Florida Keys over the last 15 years provided some of the initial impetus for the launch of the effort, and CRF™ methodologies, infrastructure, and programs (including our incredibly popular recreational dive programs!) have helped to inform the plan's development.”
Local divers are often joined by others who travel here as individuals or groups to volunteer with CRF and their role is embedded in the project as Boonstra explained.
“When people and volunteers engage with CRF™ in any of our regular programs, they are, by default, also taking part in Mission: Iconic Reefs, as the majority of our day-to-day restoration efforts are being carried out as part of this effort. “
Many area watersport businesses have already taken steps to be designated as “Blue Star Operators” in protecting the marine environment.
“Blue Star is a program established by Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary recognizing tour operators who are committed to promoting responsible and sustainable diving, snorkeling, and fishing practices to reduce the impact of these activities on ecosystems in the Florida Keys.”
Building on this relationship is another dimension of stewardship. “CRF™ is also helping to design and pilot a Mission: Iconic Reefs program for recreational divers in collaboration with BlueStar operators. The program will eventually enable divers of all levels to engage with the work of all the reef restoration practitioners involved in Mission: Iconic Reefs.”
Six offices within NOAA are involved in the effort and in addition to Coral Restoration Foundation™ and the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation, other major partners are The Florida Aquarium, lorida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium, The Nature Conservancy, Reef Renewal, and University of Florida.
Extensive details, related news/articles about corals and the Iconic Reef Program, and how to help are at: https://www.fisheries.
noaa.gov/southeast/habitat-conservation/restoring-seven-iconic-reefs-mission-recover-coral-reefs-florida-keys
To learn more about all CRF activities and opportunities go to https://floridascoralreef.org; Email: info@coralrestoration.org; Tel: (305) 453-7030.
To learn more about NOAA FKNMS, go to https://floridakeys.noaa.gov; Email: floridakeys@noaa.gov; Key Largo Office, 95230 Overseas Highway Key Largo; Tel (305) 852-7717
