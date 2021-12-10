In a special call meeting, Homestead City Council approved a controversial development on 42 acres on the corners of East Mowry Drive and Farm Life School Road.
A series of Council votes of four to three on variances and five to two on the site plan paved the way for a reconfigured development that could break ground by the first quarter of 2022.
Council merged two differently zoned parcels earlier this year that gave developer D.R. Horton the necessary rights to proceed.
There were earlier delays to negotiate the County transportation impact fee and for community configuration changes in response to objections at two Council meetings.
The advantage to Homestead in rezoning the parcels was elimination of commercial options already busy intersection and the inclusion of single-family homes in a townhouse community that encourages individual ownership.
Traffic issues on Farm Life School Road still gave Councilmembers problems with approval. The estimated cost of rebuilding Farm Life School Road to four lanes with a new bridge over a canal was estimated at $4 million. The City cannot direct where County transportation impact fees are spent. The agreed-upon impact fee for this developer was $184,289 but the builder contributed an additional $115, 711 under City control.
Attorney Hugo Arza presented changes to the development plan as discussed with Council including removal of six northern units to create a central avenue leading to the planned clubhouse, pool, splash pad, dog park, and playground. He said all the units have garages and the architects added enhanced aesthetics to building exteriors.
One Councilmember noted subtle changes in architecture can make a real difference in the community’s feel.
Councilmember Erica Avila confirmed that the community would have impact-glass windows and doors. The community also would boast cement roof tiles.
“This was a testament to us on Council insisting on progress and a better product,” said Councilmember Patricia Fairclough-Staggers. “This is a highly-amenitized community. But the entrance feature still looks cheap.” The applicant’s attorney said that would be fixed as the rendering was only for the slide presentation.
Councilmember Jenifer Bailey said, “This is a decent product for new home buyers. However, I’m still struggling with the narrow lot width.”
“My struggle is with the traffic,” said Councilmember Julio Guzman. Councilmember Larry Roth agreed.
“When we changed the rights to build in 2017, it gave the right to 398 units on this property,” he said. “This product is better today. We need to modify the road structure; I’m still not thrilled with the density here.”
Mayor Steve Losner confirmed the community would be on the tax rolls before the end of this year. In other business, Council was presented with a proposed employment contract to promote assistant City Manager Jerry Estrada to City Manager. The contract cited a $208,000 salary with regular cost-of-living adjustments, retirement, insurance, use of a car, a smart phone allowance, vacation and sick leave as well as time for professional development.
Councilmember Fairclough-Staggers said, “I support Estrada because I do work in succession management. He started with the City in 2004 and has put in the sweat equity to know the job.”
Councilmember Guzman also stated his support.
Before the final vote, Councilmember Sean Fletcher asked for additional time to review the contract and speak individually with the candidate to understand his management style. He asked for a delay until next week’s Council meeting.
Council voted five to two to delay the employment discussion, Avila and Roth voting no.
The City has voted to participate with other cities in national opioid litigation. Council was presented with two strategies to advance that litigation and agreed to execute the participation agreement to proceed.
A final item amended the City’s general employee retirement plan to provide for continued benefits when any employee is promoted to City Manager.
The City Council meeting on December 15 is expected to include further discussion of two development proposals for the old City Hall property, as well as a contract for a new City Manager to begin February 8, 2022.
