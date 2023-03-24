Resia, an attainable housing multifamily developer held its second ribbon cutting in less than a month with Resia at Biscayne Drive, a 216-unit community located at 14155 SW 288th St.
The community was delivered in a record-breaking eight months, bringing some housing relief to the residents of Miami-Dade County.
Honorary guests included District 9 Miami-Dade Commissioner Kionne L. McGhee and staff, along with Morris Copeland, Chief Community Services Officer with the Office of the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Naranja Lakes CRA Chair, Kenneth Forbes, and Pedro Gassant, Partner with Holland & Knight who were acknowledged for their contributions in the delivery of this community.
“We are excited to bring Resia Biscayne Drive to the residents of Miami-Dade County.
Resia empowers communities by delivering housing to those who matter most. We are honored to be a partner and we look forward to future collaborations in providing housing opportunities to the residents we serve,” said Alex Ballina, Director of Government Affairs for Resia.
Resia continues to scale its development activities in major markets throughout the Southeast. The company is committed to the mission of resolving the housing crisis by building quality apartments in growing metros where countless residents are getting priced out by rising rents.
Resia, formerly known as AHS Residential, is an award-winning, vertically integrated real estate company that specializes in developing, building, and managing quality multifamily communities across the United States. Their mission is to deliver living experiences to the millions of American households currently spending more than half of their income on rent.
Resia is a division of MRV&Co (MRVE3:BZ), one of the largest homebuilders in the world.
For more information, www.liveresia.com.
