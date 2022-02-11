On January 22nd, a number of things came together to save one of the most unusual birds seen in and around the Florida Keys.
During a morning dive trip on Key Largo’s Horizon Divers boat Luna Bay, Captain Gabe Espino spotted a bird in distress. The magnificent juvenile frigatebird was struggling in the water next to the light platform on Elbow Reef.
Dive Instructor Dr. Dianne Poliakoff, who was serving as First Mate on the trip and Dana Hundrieser, a Dive Master with Horizon, quickly swam to the platform. They found that the bird was caught by a fishhook attached to a line wrapped around a leg of the platform.
While both Dr. Poliakoff and Hundrieser are well trained and practiced in rescuing divers in distress, it was the next thing in this chain of events that allowed for the successful outcome.
Dr. Poliakoff, prior to moving to the Keys to pursue a new career in diving, had a very successful veterinary practice specializing in exotic and wild animals in Chicago. She balances her work with Horizon Divers with being the Parrot Vet at Theater of the Seas and assisting at several veterinary practices. Her skill and knowledge allowed her to control and calm the bird as Hundrieser cut him free. Dr. Poliakoff supported the bird during the swim back to the boat and began warming and drying him as soon as he was on board.
As the Luna Bay returned, to Key Largo, Dr. Poliakoff assessed the condition of the frigatebird and found him to be cold, wet, and dehydrated.
Back at the dock she used cotton thread stiches to temporarily close the hole in the bird’s, now named Ezekiel by Capt. Gabe, throat pouch. This allowed Ezekiel to begin drinking water. While the bird began to somewhat recover from his ordeal, it became apparent that further treatment and rehabilitation would be required.
Dr. Poliakoff reached out to the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Tavernier through their 24-hour emergency number and arranged to drop Ezekiel off. At the center his wound was cleaned and restitched.
Over a period of two weeks of treatment and rehab the bird regained strength and by February 4th the bird was cleared for release back into the wild.
Since Ezekiel is a juvenile, it was important to release him close to where he was rescued so that he might reunite with his mother.
Horizon Divers owner Dan Dawson agreed to fully support the release. On Sunday morning Captain Dani Claeyssens with Derek Ferguson and Dianne Poliakoff as crew members, ferried Ezekiel and the Rehabilitation Center’s Avian Care Technician Maggy Pollicino out to Elbow Reef.
Capt. Dani turned the boat into the wind and Pollicino held the bird up as he started to flap his wings. When his efforts generated sufficient lift she released Ezekiel. He first flew towards two frigates on the light platform, then seeing a larger group flying high above the reef he began to climb. He was last seen rejoining the large group of magnificent frigatebirds.
When asked about the experience Dr. Poliakoff said, “It was great to use both my skills as a scuba instructor and as a bird vet. While I’m quite familiar with birds in general, it was my first time working with water birds and I learned a lot.”
Executive Director of the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center told the News leader, “We were really pleased with how well the release went and how well he flew. We are always happy to involve the public in our efforts and really appreciate the efforts of all the folks at Horizon Divers.”
For emergency help or to report a bird in trouble in the Upper Keys call 305 852-4486, Ext 1.
For information go to www.missionwildbird.com
