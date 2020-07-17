Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.