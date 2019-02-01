Request for Public Art Design Proposals at the new Homestead Station - South Dade News Leader: Community News | South Dade News Leader | Miami Dade County

Welcome!
|
Not you?||
Logout|My Account

Request for Public Art Design Proposals at the new Homestead Station

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, February 1, 2019 12:15 am

Request for Public Art Design Proposals at the new Homestead Station 0 comments

On behalf of the City of Homestead, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs through its Art in Public Places Program is pleased to circulate a request for proposals from professional artists and/or artist teams with experience in design to create artworks for four functional public art elements.

A range of forms for the artwork will be considered and should relate to the architectural design for the Homestead Station Project in form, materials, and placement. The scope for this opportunity is limited to creating the design

concepts for the public art areas. This scope does not include fabrication, delivery, or installation of public art within the areas.

Requested materials by the deadline of February 18, 2019 include a detailed, scaled sketch of each proposed design concept, among other materials.

Questions for this opportunity may be directed to: City of Homestead Development Services Department, David Hennis, AICP, Assistant Development Services Director; dhennis@cityofhomestead.com or 305-224-4524.

Posted in , on Friday, February 1, 2019 12:15 am.

Rules of Conduct

  • 1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
  • 2 Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
  • 3 Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
  • 4 Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
  • 5 Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
  • 6 Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

© Copyright 2019, South Dade News Leader, Homestead, FL.