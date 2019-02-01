Request for Public Art Design Proposals at the new Homestead Station

On behalf of the City of Homestead, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs through its Art in Public Places Program is pleased to circulate a request for proposals from professional artists and/or artist teams with experience in design to create artworks for four functional public art elements.

A range of forms for the artwork will be considered and should relate to the architectural design for the Homestead Station Project in form, materials, and placement. The scope for this opportunity is limited to creating the design

concepts for the public art areas. This scope does not include fabrication, delivery, or installation of public art within the areas.

Requested materials by the deadline of February 18, 2019 include a detailed, scaled sketch of each proposed design concept, among other materials.

Questions for this opportunity may be directed to: City of Homestead Development Services Department, David Hennis, AICP, Assistant Development Services Director; dhennis@cityofhomestead.com or 305-224-4524.