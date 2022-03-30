Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Florida State Senate, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the State Senate submitted to the Florida Department of State. It includes activity between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Florida State Senate by party The top fundraisers in Florida State Senate elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
Reggie Gaffney(District 6) – $448,959
Annette Taddeo – $261,113
Lauren Book – $211,400
Lori Berman – $171,630
Loranne Ausley – $142,308
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
Wilton Simpson – $5,468,138
Jason Fischer (District 4) – $823,631
Ed Hooper (District 16) – $680,345
Ray Rodrigues – $515,716
Blaise Ingoglia (District 10) – $459,648
Fundraising totals Overall
Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $1.97 million in this period.
Republican officeholders and candidates raised $10.50 million.
Combined, all State Senate fundraisers in the Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, filing period raised $12.47 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 63% of all Democratic State Senate fundraising.
The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 76% of all Republican State Senate fundraising.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – FLORIDA STATE SENATE
(Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2021)
Name Party, Affiliation, Raised, Spent
Wilton Simpson
Republican Party $5,468,138 $17,646
Jason Fischer
Republican Party $823,631 $70,636
Ed Hooper
Republican Party $680,345 $155,358
Ray Rodrigues
Republican Party $515,716 $171,187
Blaise Ingoglia
Republican Party $459,648 $40,122
Reggie Gaffney
Democratic Party $448,959 $8,516
Annette Taddeo
Democratic Party $261,113 $94,478
Gayle Harrell
Republican Party $245,755 $68,643
Clay Yarborough
Republican Party $230,083 $14,738
Jason Brodeur
Republican Party $212,154 $211,687
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-
candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
