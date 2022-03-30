florida legislature

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.

While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.

This article lists top fundraisers in the Florida State Senate, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the State Senate submitted to the Florida Department of State. It includes activity between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.

Top fundraisers in the Florida State Senate by party The top fundraisers in Florida State Senate elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.

In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:

Reggie Gaffney(District 6) – $448,959

Annette Taddeo – $261,113

Lauren Book – $211,400

Lori Berman – $171,630

Loranne Ausley – $142,308

In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:

Wilton Simpson – $5,468,138

Jason Fischer (District 4) – $823,631

Ed Hooper (District 16) – $680,345

Ray Rodrigues – $515,716

Blaise Ingoglia (District 10) – $459,648

Fundraising totals Overall

Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $1.97 million in this period.

Republican officeholders and candidates raised $10.50 million.

Combined, all State Senate fundraisers in the Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, filing period raised $12.47 million.

The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 63% of all Democratic State Senate fundraising.

The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 76% of all Republican State Senate fundraising.

TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – FLORIDA STATE SENATE

(Jan. 1 - Dec. 31, 2021)

Name Party, Affiliation, Raised, Spent

Wilton Simpson

Republican Party $5,468,138 $17,646

Jason Fischer

Republican Party $823,631 $70,636

Ed Hooper

Republican Party $680,345 $155,358

Ray Rodrigues

Republican Party $515,716 $171,187

Blaise Ingoglia

Republican Party $459,648 $40,122

Reggie Gaffney

Democratic Party $448,959 $8,516

Annette Taddeo

Democratic Party $261,113 $94,478

Gayle Harrell

Republican Party $245,755 $68,643

Clay Yarborough

Republican Party $230,083 $14,738

Jason Brodeur

Republican Party $212,154 $211,687

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-

candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

