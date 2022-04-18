Florida Rep. Kevin Chambliss gave a Town Hall presentation online and addressed various concerns he has regarding the South Dade area and Miami Dade in general.
Chambliss tried unsuccessfully to get several bills passed into law. Some of the bills did advance for a time.
He is very committed to raising the age when a person can leave school from age 16 to 18. He said that too many young people are leaving school at a very critical time when they need to be in an educational institution. When they leave school in their late teens they are more likely to get in legal trouble and may become involved in violence.
He wants legislation that would allow people in prison to gain licenses for trades such as working as a barber. This would allow people who are in prison to pursue lucrative trades and professions after their release.
He wants to see legislation that would protect people who work outdoors from heat illness. Employers who have workers in outdoor occupations would have to provide more safety and protection from the heat.
He wants people who own farms and want to have agritourism to be able to have roadside signs directing people to businesses on their farms.
Chambliss said he is very concerned about the very high cost of rent and said that rents are too high in much of Miami-Dade. He said that County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has declared a housing affordable emergency and thatefforts must be found to help residents obtain lower priced rents.
He is concerned about the growing number of guns, gun violence, open carry laws in Miami-Dade. He is concerned that if the gun violence is not reduced, Miami could become similar to Chicago.
