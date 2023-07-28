Hurricane season is here. Monroe County residents are reminded to pick up one reentry sticker for each registered vehicle by providing proof of residency at a Monroe County Tax Collector’s office.
Proof of residency includes a Florida Driver’s License or a property bill with a local address, and vehicle registration.
For homeowners with a vehicle registered outside of Monroe County, bring your local property tax bill with the out-of-county vehicle registration.
A decal is not required for reentry, proof of residency can be provided at the checkpoint; however, stickers make reentry easier if checkpoints are required to ensure safe reentry into the Florida Keys following a destructive storm.
The sticker is color-coded for zone-by-zone reentry. Monroe County reentry stickers are barcoded to verify authenticity.
Lower Keys residents from the south end of the 7 Mile Bridge to Stock Island (MM 40 to MM 4) are dark pink, Middle Keys residents from the south end of the Long Key Bridge to the north end of the 7 Mile Bridge (MM 64 to MM 47) are aqua, and Upper Keys residents from the county line including Ocean Reef to the north end of the Long Key Bridge (MM 113 to MM 64) have a purple decal.
The City of Key West has its own sticker, which is white.
Residents from Ocean Reef to Stock Island: Stickers are available at the Monroe County Tax Collector’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tax Collector Locations in the Upper Keys:
• Plantation Key - 88800 Overseas Hwy
• Key Largo - 101487 Overseas Hwy
Stickers are available at Ocean Reef Public Safety, 110 Anchor Dr., Key Largo.
Stickers are available throughout the year but do not wait until a storm is approaching to pick up a sticker.
Stickers will not be available once a state of emergency is declared in Monroe County, which occurs several days before a storm is forecast to strike.
For more information on reentry after a storm, visit www.monroecounty em.com/reentrystickers.
