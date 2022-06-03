The rain predicted for much of the day looked as if it might keep the usual crowd away from Palms Woodlawn Cemetery Monday May 30, 2022, Memorial Day.
The annual event to place flags on the graves of veterans is held by Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) ARRANT-SMITH POST 4127, supported by the Military Affairs Council (MAC) and the Marine Corps League.
In watching the final set-up for the ceremony, the small group taking shelter under the tent speculated about the impact. Nine-year-old Isabelle Gasca, who was there with her mother, Janie Olvera-Gasca, of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kionne McGhee’s office, politely commented. “The rain is good. It makes the ground soft and it’s easier to put the flags in.”
Not only was her observation correct, dozens of people were soon arriving; umbrellas and rain jackets for many as others pressed under cover. The rain did slow and stop; the sun later shining on more than 100 individuals and groups who came to honor the fallen. For some, it is intensely personal. Beverly Rouse, who served two years in the Air Force in the 1950s, attends as often as she can. Her husband, also an Air Force veteran, served in the Korean War and was disabled. They were both active in the Disabled American Veterans organization and Rouse appreciates the VFW’s observance of Memorial Day. Her husband passed away in 1991 and their son was laid to rest in Palms Woodlawn last year.
Harry Pillot, Commander, Post 4127, opened the ceremony directing attention to the Veterans Monument and flagpole where members of Boy Scout Troop 418 performed the ritual of raising of the flag and solemnly lowering it to half-mast.
State Representative for Florida District 117 Kevin Chambliss, spoke of having attended the event in the past before he was elected to the state legislature. “Every time you go to these, you understand every flag you put in the ground honors the veteran,” he said in brief remarks.
Homestead Councilmember Larry Roth acknowledged these ceremonies are normally to say thank you to veterans. He then invited everyone present to join him at, “One, two, three, Thank you for your service.”
He read a message from Homestead Councilmember Erica Avila who was not able to attend. “May the memory of those who died never be forgotten, may their souls rest in peace. God bless our troops, their spouses, and their children. And God bless America.”
Colonel Kyle Hosman, Commander, Maintenance Group of the 482d Fighter Wing, passed on the thanks of Colonel Castaneda, Wing Commander. He gave an extra thanks to the parents of the scouts, remembering his years of scouting. “It is because of each of you, your families, and communities that we serve.”
Philip Stam, Troop 418 Scout Leader, said he had almost twenty years of attending and how the day reflects patriotism. In posing the question of how to teach that to our children, he asserted talk was not enough. “Be an example, and what’s more fitting than to be here today?”
Pillot spoke of the day being for those who paid the ultimate price during their service. His remarks included the quote of, “If you want to thank a veteran, be the kind of American he died for.”
Javier Lopez, of the Marine Corps League: PFC Bruce W. Carter, Detachment 52, was also representing the Young Marines. He read aloud from the 1868 General Order No. 11, which called for May 30th to be a national day of remembrance for Civil War dead. General John A. Logan, Mexican and Civil War veteran, issued the order which is credited as the basis for what we know as Memorial Day.
With the sun shining, they were able to move the commemorative red, white, and blue wreath from under the tent to the memorial stone. White flowers symbolizing purity came next, followed by red to mark the heroic deaths, blue for eternity, and an American flag, “that waves over them in death as it did in life.”
The Homestead Air Reserve Base Honor Guard fired shots in salute and the haunting notes of “Taps” brought that part of the ceremony to a close.
Mia Devane from Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava’s office and Homestead Councilmember Jenifer Bailey were among the throng that moved forward to take the flags provided and find marked graves where the tributes were placed.
There was hope the weather would hold for the cookout awaiting participants at Post 4127 where Slack Servers, the non-profit group within Robert Slack, LLC, a Real Estate Company, was donating the food. For Louis R. Melara of the Military Affairs Council, the Memorial Day tradition was another way in which, “The MAC supports our military.”
The Homestead Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and Auxiliary Post Arrant-Smith 4127, is located at 601 NE 2d Road, Homestead; (305) 245-4535; vfw4127@ yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.