The Team One Mile Project, a Wisconsin- based nonprofit organization, brought its Florida Recon Ride to Homestead on Monday, May 1st.
With an escort by the Homestead Police Department the group of bike riders turned off Krome Avenue and into the parking lot of American Legion Post 43.
Members of the Post, its Auxiliary, and the Team One Mile support team were on hand to welcome the riders who completed their 131-mile journey from Key West.
According to its website, “Team One Mile is on a mission to help veterans, first responders, and military spouses.”
John Krotec, an Army veteran and one of the support team leaders, told the News Leader that at each stop along the 6-day and over 700-mile ride a local veteran would be recognized. And a VFW or American Legion Post hosting the Recon Ride would be presented with hurricane preparation and response supplies.
After the overnight stop in Homestead the 15 riders head across the state and up the west coast, roughly following the course of Hurricane Ian, and finishing in Jacksonville at The Wounded Warrior Project headquarters.
Team Ones Mile founder and president Mike Campbell, after getting off his bike, told us, “I’ve tried to put together a challenge to be a metaphor for struggling and suffering together as a team, and together as a team we can get through things. Today, we’re connecting with the community and sharing our message.” He continued, “I try to bring half the team civilians and half the team military (veterans). We come together with a big mission, a challenge and work together.”
Both the riders and the support team show this mix of civilian and veteran talent and are drawn from across the United States and Canada.
Long time Homestead resident Helo “Frenchie” La Chapelle is the veteran that Team One Mile chose to honor at its first stop. La Chapelle, who served in both the Army and the Navy, is a veteran of both World War Two and the Korean conflict who at 98-years is still going strong.
In recognition of his service, he was given a medallion, a challenge coin, a certificate, and a gift basket that included gift cards.
More information of Team One Mile and its Florida Recon Ride go to their website https://www.teamone mile.com/.
(0) comments
