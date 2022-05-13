The summer out of school comes with different activities. Structured camps and a variety of programs may be the choice for many and for others, there will be extra time at home with the frequent question of, “What are we going to do today?”
The Homestead Cybrarium has one answer as registration is opening for their “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program. Although the full dates are Wednesday, June 1 to Monday August 1, 2022, a special kick-off will be held Saturday, June 18th from 12:00-5:00 p.m., with a performance of “Fantasy Stew” by the Fantasy Theatre Factory as part of the event.
The program is aimed at children and teens, yet includes adults as well. There will be prizes in multiple age groups and a press release from the Cybrarium provides the breadth and depth of what is planned.
“Patrons may register for the program beginning May 16 at srp.
cybrarium.org and may begin logging their reading on June 1. The more reading a patron completes, the more points will be earned toward prizes.
Grand prizes will be awarded to the top readers in each age group at a carnival-themed party on Saturday, August 6, 12:00-2:00 PM. Prizes include a Kindle Fire HD, a pop-up beach tent, Amazon gift cards, games, LEGO sets, kites, and more. During this celebration, the Cybrarium will also offer ice cream, popcorn, and carnival games with prizes for all patrons. Throughout summer, raffles, bingo games, and other prizes are sure to keep readers engaged.”
There have always been children who develop a love of reading early on and carry that into adulthood. For those who view reading as a “school task” with either little encouragement or a lack of resources, numerous studies from at least the 1970s address what is referred to as a “summer slump.”
One measure cited is children who don’t read in the summer may lose two to three months of reading skills while those who do read may gain a month of reading proficiency. In another study, reading four to five books during the period can make a difference.
“The Cybrarium promotes literacy among all age groups by offering books and engaging programs throughout summer,” is also part of the press release.
“The Cybrarium will host programs with something for everyone, including painting classes, a children’s music show, Marine Science ECO Experience, VR experiences, a visit from Miami-Dade firefighters, sewing ocean-animal pillows, and so much more.”
Residents not familiar with the Cybrarium may not be aware thousands of “real books” are augmented with their digital collection and there are on-going programs in technology, crafts, and more.
Cards can be applied for online at www.cybrarium.org or in person at the desk. The Cybrarium is located at 80 West Mowry Drive, Homestead next to the Homestead Station parking garage. The main entrance is on Mowry Drive rather than directly accessed from the garage and the Cybrarium validates parking for up to two hours. Current hours of operation are seven days a week: Mon, Thurs-Sat: 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m.; Tues-Wed: 11:30 a.m.-8:00 p.m.; and Sunday 1:00-5:00 p.m.; Tel: (305) 224-4410.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.