An affiliate of the TREO Group of Miami plans to ask the County Commission to rezone its Redland property to build single-family homes. The 7.31 acre site on the southeast corner of SW 192nd Avenue and SW 312th street is currently zoned “agricultural”. The developer plans 43 single-family homes for the property; about 6 houses per acre.
Records show the property was acquired in 2020 for $550,000. The Redland is considered an affordable part of Miami-Dade County for residential development.
Other projects by the TREO Group according to its website include one in Florida City at 601 NW Third Avenue for 288 multifamily units on 10.58 acres; a mixed commercial/residential high-rise site.
Another project in Princeton, Florida on US1 and 137th Avenue was acquired in October 2020 to put 275 multifamily high-rise units on 10.3 acres.
The Group also owned 77 acres of the 85 acres at SW 152nd Avenue and SW 320th Street that Lennar Homes developed for 770 new townhome residences in Homestead in 2020.
TREO recently sold the old Pine Isle Mobile Home Park to Lennar Homes on December 2, 2020. The forty acre property at 28600 SW 137th Street and 132nd Avenue was purchased in 2018 for $13 million. TREO sold the land for $29 million.
Concerned Citizens of South Dade (CCOSD) formed in 2019 has a mission of defending rezoning request that negatively impact established single family neighborhoods.
The organization’s current project is Lennar Homes’ appeal of rejected zoning for vacant land at SW 288th Street and SW 169th Avenue, just west of South Dade High School. The 64 acre site is under a purchase contract subject to rezoning.
The County Commission denied the rezoning request for a development of single family homes on April 14, 2021.
Lennar’s appeal is scheduled to be heard Thursday June 10.
The land boasts the historic residence of a pioneer family that potentially could be demolished. CCOSD and Lennar have talked about preservation of the house and other mitigating factors such as landscape buffers along 288th Street and 169th Avenue.
Lennar’s initial plans were to build 160 houses on the 64 acres on
approximately one-third acre lots, in an area of predominately one acre lots. CCOSD found there are currently applications pending to build over one thousand homes between 169th Avenue and Old Dixie Highway. Lennar Homes has seventy zoning applications before Miami-Dade County for 2021.
The citizens’ group concentrates its land use efforts along the Miami-Dade County transit corridor’s southern boundaries. As such, it had no comment on the planned TREO developmental property at 192nd Avenue and 312th Street for single-family homes.
TREO Group was formed in 2013 when American Realty Capital LLC and TREO Partners merged. American Realty Capital controls over $300 million in real estate comprised of commercial, industrial and residential properties. TREO Partners was formed in 2008 to focus on development of student housing through the southeastern United States.
The resulting company is a privately held real estate investment firm with about $120 million of committed equity capital, according to the TREO website.
