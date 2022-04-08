Zariyah Wright, an eighth grade student at Redland Middle School is a student in the Organic Agricultural Magnet program and participates in the parliamentary procedure team. She hopes to own a restaurant one day.
“We have learned to run meetings. My goal is own a restaurant that would offer soul food,” said Wright.
She was among a group of Redland Middle School students who won the family, career and community leaders award. The students are part of the Organic Agricultural Magnet Program and they won their award at the state championship in Orlando this past weekend, March 25-28. Eight students won the parliamentary procedure competition making them eligible to compete in a national competition in San Diego, California.
They also participated in the nutrition and wellness competition, one student received first place and another received second.
Redland won first place in the professional presentation competition and the school earned first place in the public policy competition.
At this point, Redland plans to send 12 students to San Diego this summer.
Angelina Rodriguez chaired the meeting and worked with motions. One motion involved allowing the students to have a booth representing their activities on campus.
Wayne Worthley, who teaches the program is working on raising money for the trip. He is proud of the work his students have done and wants the students to be able to go to San Diego. Many of the students in the program have done very high level work in agriculture and culinary arts.
