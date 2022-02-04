Students at Redland Middle School in Homestead are learning about robotics and participating in various local and national competitions. The students build and work with VEX IQ Robots.
They learn how to design, build and program robots. It is considered a magnet program and includes four hard of hearing students who are preparing to compete in a national tournament hosted by the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind. The students will compete virtually on the Redland campus.
There are about 100 students participating in the robotics program. They have participated in local competitions and eventually hope to go to regional and state competitions. Neah Krigger, who teaches robotics and coding is very proud of the work her students are doing and the awards they have won.
“Our students design, build and test robots. Then they retest, redesign and rebuild the robots. It is a constant back and forth effort. The students must develop problem solving skills,” she said.
Roxana Davadi, a hard of hearing student has enjoyed learning to solve problems in robotics.
“I like to design and build robots,” she said.
Osmar Perez said, “I love budling the robots. A challenge is when a mechanism on the robot does not work.”
Samir Byrdo said, “I like to figure out the robots,” Tamyiah Brown, a non-hard of hearing student loves working with robots. “I like to build robots,” she said. Janos Guerra, a non-hard of hearing student said, “I like playing with robots.”
The students working with the robots are very engaged during class and love learning to design and build the robots. They are learning about technology, something they enjoy. They learn how to program the robots to play a game that involves moving balls around a field. They program the robots to drop the balls in certain locations on the field. During competitions, the students must direct the robot to move balls around a field and drop them in a specific container. They learn to program with Python and C++.
They take parts from bins and learn to assemble the robots. Each bin contains about $600 worth of parts. There is a large field with balls in the classroom where the students test the robots.
“We were able to build a basic robot in a matter of hours. They program the robots to take on real life challenges. The learn how to code and drive the robot. They learn how to work with remotes,” said Krigger.
The students are learning how robots work.
“The kids are given a real-world challenge and must come up with a strategy to communicate with the robot. The students are learning high level skills at the middle school level,” said Krigger.
Redland Middle offers an organic agriculture magnet program that involves more than 80 students. They are learning about growing plants and food production.
A group of students completed a sophisticated study on how to improve the yield of oregano plants. Three studies were completed dealing with propagation using hardwood versus softwood cuttings. The second study showed how to propagate the cuttings in different types of soil. The third dealt with how use different nutrient sources from Krome soil in growing oregano plants They entered these studies into the South Florida Science and Engineering Fair and received ratings of “excellent.”
These projects will be entered in the state FFA Agriscience Fair. The students were able to grow 400 oregano plants. “We worked with plant cuttings and did research to see how to grow oregano plants more efficiently,” said Genesis Burgos, a student who worked on the project.
Wayne Worthley, who teaches agriculture and culinary arts at Redland is proud of the students’ accomplishments.
A group won first place in an FFA parliamentary procedure event held in Miami. Students receive a debate topic just before the competition begins.
Melany Gonzalez, a student leader in parliamentary procedure said, “We were practicing and debating how to reduce food waste in our school,” she said.
Two teams from Redland Middle will participate in the Family Career Community Leaders of America parliamentary procedure event in Orlando in March. The students receive a topic just before the competition begins.
Eventually, drone technology will be integrated into the robotics and organic agricultural programs.
I am overjoyed and pleased to represent such successful programs,” said Samuel Louis, the school’s principal.
Redland Middle School wins recognition
Redland Middle School in Homestead has been named a National Magnet School of Excellence by Magnet Schools of America, the national association for magnet and theme-based schools.
The Academy of Organic Agriculture and Career Discovery Culinary Arts and Robotics offers a fusion of STEM-related curricula that prepares students to integrate technology into agriscience. Students learn how technology such as robotics increases production and reliability. Students learn about the food they eat.
Redland Principal Samuel Louis is a first-year principal and is pleased to have the opportunity to lead a diverse school that promotes a love for learning.
“It is truly humbling to be one of a about dozen traditional middle schools in Miami-Dade County to earn the designation of MSA School of Excellence, the highest honor given by this prestigious organization,” says Louis. “My team is the bedrock of this historic school. It’s a blessing to see that the work we put in day after day has paid off!”
Principal Louis will be recognized and receive a National Magnet School of Excellence Merit Award on behalf of the school during an awards ceremony held at Magnet Schools of America’s 39th National Conference hosted by Clark County School District in Clark County, Nevada, April 18-22, 2022.
Magnet School of Excellence Awards are only given to a select group of magnet schools. Schools of Excellence are eligible to receive monetary awards and are eligible to be named the nation’s top Elementary, Secondary, or New & Emerging Magnet School.
One of the Schools of Excellence will also be selected to win $5,000 and the Dr. Ronald P. Simpson Distinguished Merit Award, which is considered the most prestigious magnet school award in the nation.
These schools are judged and scored on their demonstrated ability to raise student academic achievement, promote racial and socioeconomic diversity, provide integrated curricula and instruction, and create strong family and community partnerships that enhance the school’s magnet theme.
