Redland Middle School earned a “B” on the current year’s School Performance Grades.
Two years ago, before the pandemic, the school received a C.
Principal Samuel Louis is very proud of the work the teachers and students did to earn the B rating and believes the school will continue to improve.
“This is the first B grade Redland has earned in 17 years and I am overjoyed and ecstatic,” said Louis. “This school has a very rich history in the community. This B grade is attributed to the team working together to uphold and fulfill the vision for the year. We bridged the gap to success and rose above the C level.”
Louis said he was pleased that students, staff and the community worked so well together.
“We saw tremendous growth at Redland Middle School this year,” said Louis. “Now the goal is to deal with all of the change that is coming as a result of the new standards, assessments and grading system with an emphasis on being intentional in our growth.”
He was also proud that Redland earned a National Magnet School of Excellence award from Magnet Schools of America. The school is considered one of the top 26 magnet schools in the nation. The number of different criteria include diversity, continued progress, growth within program offerings and providing educational excellence for all. Redland has magnet programs in robotics and organic agriculture.
Homestead Senior High School also received a B grade this year. Principal John Galardi praised the work of the school’s staff and students. “This is just the second time since 1999, the first-year school grades were issued, that Homestead has earned a B. We are extremely proud of this achievement. Our teachers spearheaded this success, they are truly a remarkable group of professionals that are talented, committed, and care deeply about their students.”
The Florida Department of Education released the Preliminary 2021-2022 School Performance Grades for all schools. Miami-Dade County Public Schools is an A rated district. The percentage of A rated schools increased by eight percentage points from 46 percent in 2018-2019 to 54 percent in 2021-2022.
99.5 percent of all Miami-Dade schools earned A, B or C grades and 77 percent earned A or B grades compared to 58 percent statewide.
The percentage of Miami-Dade schools earning A grades was more than other large districts like Broward and Palm Beach, according to a statement from Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
