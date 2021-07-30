The agricultural and Redland communities face many challenges.
An action by Miami-Dade County to designate large areas as contaminated land may potentially be a major economic drain to landowners.
Everyone who is affected by or with an interest in the issue is urged to register for a Friday, August 6, 2021 virtual meeting to be held by Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources Division of Environment Resources Management (DERM).
The following public notice has been issued. “The Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources Division of Environment Resources Management (DERM) will host a Public Technical Webinar to discuss the Site Assessment Guidance for Former Agricultural Sites in Miami-Dade County on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 9 am - 12 pm. This meeting will be held virtually only utilizing communications media technology. Members of the Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners and/or their staff as well as members of the Miami-Dade County Agricultural Practices Advisory Boards may also be in attendance. Those who wish to participate may:
1. Join the meeting live via Zoom by registering in advance at: https://miamidade.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Wf7wJzyKTaunmao-wkOXqw
Meeting ID: 937 5878 4457
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
2. Call in live to listen to the meeting and to speak, when permissible, at:
+1 786 635 1003 or 877 853 5247 (Toll Free)
ID: 937 5878 4457
In other efforts, the Redland Homes and Farms Association (RHFA) are taking definitive steps to stress on-going problems that adversely impact the unique aspects of the historical residential/agricultural area.
As was reported earlier this year, RHFA is actively engaged with Commissioners of Districts Eight and Nine as well as all applicable Miami-Dade County agencies to report code violations/incidents and be proponents for changes to clarify or strengthen related county policies.
In response, County Commissioners have drafted revisions to the ordinance regarding illegal truck parking. Members of RGFA have now developed a petition to propose specific changes to increase fines for illegal burning. They are seeking support for the petition to finalize it in order to begin the process of submittal to Miami-Dade County.
As per Michael Wanek, President of RHFA, “The current ordinance allows for a maximum fine of $500 though violators are usually subject to a $270 fine. This fine is significantly less than the costs of legally disposing large quantities of waste creating a financial incentive to illegally burn. This disparity has led to frequent and large illegal burns of waste which is a nuisance and harmful to the environment. The proposed modification of section 14-2 will significantly reduce the incidence of illegal burning as outlined below:
• Burning vegetative matter with a permit greater than 100 square feet = $5 for each additional square foot of burn surface area.
• Burning vegetative matter without a permit less than or equal to 100 square feet = $500. Fines increase at a rate of $5 for each additional square foot of burn surface area.
• Burning non-vegetative matter (or a mix) less than or equal to 64 square feet = $1000. Fines increase at a rate of $10 for each additional square foot of burn surface area.
• Material that is burned must originate from the property. If material is brought into the property, the total fine increases by 50%. • Fines increase by 25% for night burning.
• Tire burning increases the total fine by $100 per tire.
• For repeat offenders within 24 months, the fine doubles for the 2nd occurrence and triples for the 3rd or more occurrences.
• Reignition of a fire will be treated as a separate incident and subject to additional fines.”
The process at this point is to print out the petition, sign it, fill in the information requested, scan or take a photo with cell phone and email to michaelpwanek@gmail.com
