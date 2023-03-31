On the 31st of October last year, Lennar Homes, LLC applied for a change to Miami Dade County’s Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP) Land Use Map for a property owned by JMC Groves. The property is located to the east of SW 162nd Ave and to the south of SW 272nd St down to SW 276th St.
The area is just under 39 acres. The northern boundary of the property runs along the Urban Development Boundary which in this area is SW 162nd Avenue.
The land’s current use designation is Estate Density Residential which would allow construction of 1 to 2.5 dwelling units per acre.
The change initially requested was to Low-Medium Density Residential allowing from 6 to 13 dwelling units per acre. Dwelling units allowed for the site would be 96 units at the current designation and 500 units at the requested designation.
Concurrent with the CDMP change request a zoning change request from Agricultural to Planed Area Development was filed.
Miami Dade County allows the two change requests to proceed through their processes concurrently and to be heard by the County Commission together.
The CDMP change request is designated CDMP 20220018 and the zoning change is Z2022000268.
As part of these change requests the applicant / developer works with County Regulatory and Economic Resources Staff. Also, the applicant is expected to inform and discuss their plans with neighbors of the property and other interested parties.
Since its initial application Lennar has made substantial changes to the request.
At a meeting with neighbors held on March 13th, Lennar Homes representatives told the 73 attendees that through a Declaration of Restrictions the maximum number of single-family dwelling units on the site would be 292 as opposed to the original 500.
According to the County’s staff, initial recommendations uploaded to the Regulatory and Economic Resources website, Lennar has also modified its request with the Declaration of Restrictions to ask for a designation of Low Density Residential with One Density Increase. This land use designation allows a density of 6 to 13 dwelling units per acre.
Density of more than 6 units per acre requires that “sound urban design principles are incorporated into the proposed development.” Among these principals are the requirements to provide for compatibility with existing adjacent development.
Currently, that adjacent development is at a density of 2.5 per acre.
Additionally, the CDMP request is also considered by the appropriate Community Council, in this case the Redland Community Council and the County’s Planning Advisory Board.
The impacts of the requested change are analyzed by various County Departments and activities based on County adopted Levels of Service (LOS). These include Fire Rescue, Roads, Public Transportation, Environmental, Schools, Water and Sewage, and others.
As detailed in the individual reports and summarized in the Staff Initial Recommendations (all available on the Regulatory and Economic Resources website) the proposed development at the 292-unit level does not “impede the provision of services at or above adopted LOS Standards.”
On March 23rd, the Redland Community Council met to consider CDMP20220018. This was a hybrid meeting with both in person and Zoom participation.
The meeting began with a Staff overview of the application and an explanation of the changes to the request covered by the applicant’s Declaration of Restrictions, which is also referred to as a covenant. With the covenant in place the staff recommendation is to approve the CDMP change request.
Amanda Naldjieff, representing Lennar Homes and JMC Groves, then gave a presentation on the proposed development. She emphasized the reduction in units to 292 and the continuing engagement with community members and County Staff, saying, “The Declaration of Restrictions is still a work in progress.” She also discussed the use of a buffer of “larger homes” to address compatibility with adjacent existing properties and lighting positioning and shielding to address agricultural concerns.
When asked by Community Council Member Steven Green about specifics on buffers and compatibility she responded that details would be in the site plan that is part of the zoning process.
Naldjieff concluded her presentation saying that in discussions with neighbors, most agree that it’s not if, but when development comes to this area. Siting the location, she said that Lennar sees this development as a transition between the nearby Transportation Corridor which allows very high-density housing and the existing housing at the 1 to 2.5 density level.
The floor was then opened for 2-minute comments from in person and Zoom attendees. Common themes among the almost 30 commenters were: traffic congestion particularly around South Dade Senior High School, reduction in property values, incompatibility with existing agricultural operations, and overall reduction in quality of life particularly tied to loss of green space. There were also several comments on the applicants claim of a one-half mile distance from the Busway / Transportation corridor, these individuals pointing out that this was straight line distance not taking access into account.
At the end of the comment period the applicant’s representative was given an opportunity to respond. Ms. Naldjieff stated that Lennar would continue to work with County Staff on mitigating impacts on agriculture. She pointed out that any school overcrowding caused by development are handled with impact fees. She continued that the traffic studies did not identify any short-term adverse effects and that all of the infrastructure reviews had given an OK.
She added that Lennar has plans for addition of left-turn lanes to several of the roads surrounding the planned development.
Lastly, she said that the specifics on the site plan would be addressed in the ongoing zoning process that will include continuing engagement with neighbors.
Redland Community Council Member Green, after telling his Councilmembers and the audience that while he felt that approval of this change request might be possible, its presentation at this time was premature. He continued with his objections to the lack of specificity in the proffered Declarations of Restrictions both in the boundary and transition area and the protection agricultural operations. He then made a motion to deny the application.
With no further discussion the Council voted 4 to 0 to deny.
The Community Council’s recommendation will go forward to the County Commission when it considers the request for this change to allow the development of this property. That vote is currently scheduled for May 18th.
The next step in the process, however, is the Planning Advisory Board (PAB) hearing scheduled for April 3rd.
The News Leader plans to continue coverage with the results of the PAB, an analysis of County Staff’s rationale for recommending approval of the change request, and comments by elected officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.