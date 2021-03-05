Living in Redland comes with unique aspects. Fruit tree groves, room for horses, literally hidden gardens, and thickly foliaged or groomed yards behind decorative gates. For too many homeowners though, the past few years have brought deepening concerns that this historical residential/agricultural section faces increasing county code violations and crimes with inadequate support from law enforcement and government agencies.
With individual efforts seeming to be ineffective, people have come together to form the Redland Homes and Farms Association (RHF). Not yet an official 501(c)(3), they are very much a committed grassroots organization of almost fifty members and met Saturday, February 27, 2021 with District Eight Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins. RHF President Michael Wanek held the meeting in the front yard of his Redland home. Multiple topics included illegal truck parking, mobile home parks, dumping, unlicensed for-profit party locations, burning of toxic waste, road repair, and the tragedy of horse theft and slaughter.
Channel WVSN7 aired a new segment at different times Friday, February 26th through Monday, March 1st to highlight the continuing problem they covered last year in, “Disturbing the Peace: Redlands residents upset as semi trucks continue to illegally park on private property.” This recent video is at: https://wsvn.com/news/special-reports/miami-dade-issues-fines-drafts-ordinance-amid-noisy-big-rig-complaints-in-redlands/David Buckhalt is a fifth-generation Floridian with sixty-five years in Redland. He and his wife, Karen, have watched since 2018 as the situation persists within their sight. “The laws are there and need to be enforced,” they explained. “We just want a legal place for the trucks to be able to go and have our farm fields back.” They’ve seen as many as 100 trucks and rigs parked in what were once viable groves and fields that now have ground torn up and polluted with unknown quantities of leaked fuel and oil. Another impact is noise of comings and goings late at night and early mornings disturbs anyone living nearby.
Georgina (Gina) Mihet, of the Trail Riders Association, spoke of criminality of horse theft by slaughters who stole her mares two years ago. “These thieves are professional and well-organized.” She persisted when she was struck; the FBI ultimately drawn in because drugs and weapons were involved as well as theft. “You have to protect your property.
Install more secure fencing, cameras, and lights. See something, say something.”
Two recurring themes were presented to the Commissioner. As mentioned, one is the lack of existing code/laws being enforced. The desire to have additional law enforcement and aggressive action taken was expressed by numerous owners. The second theme is changing ordinances and codes if required.
“We’re looking for clarity of what is and isn’t allowed,” Richard Perez, one of the RHF directors, said before the meeting. “Answers and solutions are what we’re looking for.” Alicia Arellana, the other Director for RHF, has been in Redland since 1985 and went through the destruction and recovery of Hurricane Andrew. She’s seen many changes and is fighting to help maintain the quality of life of what makes Redland special.
During Wanek’s welcome to everyone and thanking the Commissioner for her time, he acknowledged their appearance on television the previous year was to bring attention to the issues. He expressed that too often it seems as if the small landowners are being skipped over.
“It’s important to get together; I will prove to you over time I am an advocate for all of you.
I am in constant communication with the new District Nine Commissioner and the Mayor,” the Commissioner said a part of her opening remarks. “I am very excited about working toward solutions and not just talking.” Throughout the hour-long open session and subsequent conversations, she ensured individual examples of issues were annotated for follow-up. In other remarks, the Commissioner emphasized, “I push hard and am not afraid to push boundaries.”
While most of the attendees were property owners, some were also members of other organizations with shared concerns. atthew Porter, current President of The Tropical Fruit Growers of South Florida, and Dewey Steele, a member of TFGSF and the Redland Citizens Association, invited the Commissioner to visit with their groups.
One of the few present who was not a property owner was Cheryl Jackson, Co-founder and President of Redland Rock Pit Abandoned Dogs Project. Redland continues to be a prime area where people abandon animals. Animal services cannot absorb the large population and the non-profit organizations are generally also overwhelmed. Jackson wanted to let people know their group takes in as many animals (more than just dogs) as possible, but they, too, are limited. They do come out and leave food in designated spots to try and keep the dogs fed enough to prevent them from raiding homes and farms for food such as chickens. (https://www.redlandrockpit.org)
On Monday, March 1, 2021, Wanek emailed the following to the Miami-Dade County Mayor, all the Commissioners, and selected other officials: “I've attached the link to a news video that was broadcast last weekend on WVSN 7 about the illegally stored trucks in the Redland and surrounding areas. Note that this is our THIRD video (see other links below) in three years. It is time to take prompt action towards finding a permanent solution to this growing problem. As President of the Redland Homes and Farms Association and speaking on behalf of the members, we are still awaiting results even after an overwhelming number of complaints have been issued to the county. Therefore, we kindly request that every effort is made to expedite creating and passing a new ordinance. We also hope that the county will reach out to the Board of County Commissioners to make them aware of the importance of this change so that it may pass a legislative vote. Finally, we duly request that any legislative holds related to this matter be lifted so that citizens can be relieved of this burden.”
Homeowners and other residents interested in the Redland Homes and Farms Association (RHF) may contact Michael Wanek at 305.726.7688.
