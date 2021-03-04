During times of unrest in America, gun sales have historically spiked, and a new study analyzing 20 years of data shows the pandemic in 2020 led to a record-breaking year for gun sales in Alabama, nationally and in 39 states.
Florida is expected to have the second highest overall number of firearms sales in 2020.
Nationally, a record 23 million guns were sold in 2020, a 60% increase from 2019.
SafeHome.org released a study: Guns in the U.S.: 20 Years of State and Federal Data using data from 2000 through October 2020 from the FBI, U.S. Census Bureau, CDC, among others.
The unprecedented spike in 2020 can be attributed to the pandemic, and social and political unrest not seen since the 1960’s and the Civil War, respectively. It also marks the continuation of a 20-year trend of more guns in America.
Key Findings for Florida:
• Florida ranks in the top 2 for gun sales in 2020
• 2020 Total Sales:1,489,420 (2nd)
• 2000-2020 Total Sales Change: 457% (2nd)
Key National Findings:
• Gun sales in 2020 increased by 158% from gun sales in 2000.
• Since 2000, gun sales have risen in every state, the majority increasing by triple digits.
• 25 states had record sales months in 2020 —16 of them in March when coronavirus lock downs began.
• 16 states had record sales months in December 2012, the month of the Sandy Hook shooting, and six states in December 2015, the month of the San Bernardino shooting.
To view the full study and methodology, visit SafeHome.org.
