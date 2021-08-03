The Miami food scene should feature real Miami food. Simple enough, until you consider that crop pests, climate change, labor costs and international competition all stand between field and fork.
We need a technological revolution to overcome all of these threats to a Miami-grown menu. Artificial intelligence (AI) will be the linchpin of that revolution.
AI automates quick decision-making based on a volume of data a human would never be able to process. It’s more than just the next wave of high-tech. It will transform farming.
Take the detection of pests, for example. Fruit flies can destroy a crop and wreak havoc on the local economy if not detected and eradicated early. But how’s a farmer to spot this tiny threat among acres of crops?
Daniel Carrillo, an entomologist based in Homestead at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences Tropical Research and Education Center, is collaborating with Miami-based Bioverse Labs using AI to give our farmers essentially bionic vision. He’s in the early stages of teaching a machine by feeding it thousands of images of flies he has collected from around the world. The idea is that a machine compares the library of images from Carrillo to what it sees as it scans a field for fruit flies and does it much more quickly than an army of humans could.
Every moment counts. If a single female fruit fly is spotted, regulatory agencies quickly draw boundary lines around the sighting and destroy the crops within. If the fly population grows, so does the potential crop loss.
UF announced a major AI initiative last year to equip public scientists with infrastructure and computing power to accelerate AI-powered innovation. It features $100 million worth of investment in AI research, teaching and outreach. Much of it comes from NVIDIA, including an AI upgrade to the university’s HiPerGator to make it U.S. higher education’s largest and most powerful supercomputer.
In addition to spotting pests, AI can lower farmers’ costs by reducing the amount of fertilizer, pesticides and weed killer needed to protect crops.
Haimanote Bayabil, who like Carrillo works at the UF/IFAS research station in Homestead, sees AI as a way to reduce plants’ water use.
Bayabil, too, in collaboration with other UF/IFAS researchers, wants to use AI to scan and analyze thousands of photos taken from a drone flying over a field of sweet corn or green beans.
Imagery of the crop canopy—the leafy green tops—gives Bayabil the ability to inform growers when plants are thirsty.
Even better, it can tell a grower when to shut off the taps. That saves the farmer money and makes it less likely that a surfeit of water will run off the property, carrying nutrients with it that can degrade our water quality.
Support for your public land-grant university is critical to its ability to support your local economy. Doing so is as simple as volunteering, hosting student interns at your businesses or partnering with your local scientists and graduate students in the future of food in Miami.
Looking for other ways? Enroll in a class offered at one of the five Extension office locations in Miami-Dade County. Encourage your children to consider applying for admission to UF (our online offerings mean you don’t have to leave Miami to attend) or joining 4-H if they’re not yet college age. Consider getting the training to become a Master Gardener or a Master Naturalist. Get involved with a citizen science project.
And buy local. You’ll be supporting the local economy, reducing the carbon miles your food travels, and protecting your food against supply chain disruptions caused by the pandemic and other catastrophes.
I want you, not the fruit fly, to determine whether your food is produced locally. I want more local food on your supermarket’s shelves, on your favorite restaurant’s menu and at food banks that so many more have relied on during the pandemic.
We’re going to need this technological revolution just to stay in business. We need Miami science to produce Miami food. Please support it.
Scott Angle is the University of Florida’s Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources and leader of the UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS).
