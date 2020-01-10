n a letter addressed to the Miami-Dade County Commission, Mayor
Carlos Gimenez announced Wednesday the appointment of Alfredo (Freddy) Ramirez III as the new “Chief “of Miami-Dade Police.
The letter states:
“In January 12, 2020, after almost 30 years of public service as a law enforcement officer, Juan J. Perez will retire as the Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. I want to thank Director Perez for his years of service and
visionary leadership.
Pursuant to the authority vested in me under Section 2.02(C) of the Miami-Dade County Home Rule Charter, I hereby appoint Mr. Alfredo (Freddy) Ramirez III to the position of Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, effective January 12, 2020.
Director Ramirez joined the Miami-Dade Police Department in 1995 and has consistently risen through the ranks, serving our community with distinction in various capacities. Throughout his career, Director Ramirez has held several leadership and supervisory positions within the Department, including Major of the Homicide Bureau, Captain of the Narcotics Bureau, Assistant Director of
Police Services, and Investigative Services, and most recently, Deputy
Director. During his time in the Homicide Bureau, he created the Homicide Task Force. Director Ramirez has also played an integral role developing solutions to combat gun violence. As Deputy Director, Freddy was responsible for the administrative and operational activities of the Department, supervising Police and Investigative Services, the Miami-Dade Public Safety Training Institute, Psychological Services, and the Strategic Planning and Development
Sections.
Given his outstanding track record of public service in our community, I am confident that Director Ramirez will continue to successfully lead the department with integrity to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents in Miami-Dade County. Please join me in congratulating Director Ramirez on this appointment.”
