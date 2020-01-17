Yes, “Rallye”, not “Rally” because it’s time again for the Redland Riot Road
Rallye, the annual event to celebrate some well-known and some tucked away spots unique to our area.
The Burr name has been familiar in Florida for more than 140 years. Even during Rob and Robin Burr’s decades in Coral Gables, branches of his family were in Redland which made for frequent visits. It often came a surprise to learn how residents living a mere 20 miles to the north of Redland knew little, if anything, about the lush acreage and intriguing aspects of land producing fruits and produce, as well as ornamental plants and trees. The Burrs’s idea for the inaugural Rallye in 1992 was simple. Provide a fun reason for people to spend all or part of the day discovering special places they were either unaware of or simply had never taken the time to visit.
Many individuals and groups have made the Rallye a tradition; others will be novices, Saturday, January 18, 2020 as they kick off at Cauley Square between 10:00-11:00 a.m. (US 1 at SW 224 St). Although some of the stops have changed, the format is the same. Each “team” (car, motorcycle, or other creative conveyance) is given a map, a set of instructions, and cryptic
questions.
The answers will be found at Cauley Square and the other twelve stops of: Burr’s Berry Farm, Redland Ranch, Phil’s Berry Farm, Knaus Berry Farm, Fruit & Spice Park, RF Orchids, Seminole Theatre, Historic Homestead Town Hall Museum, Hotel Redland, Florida Pioneer Museum, Robert is Here, and Schnebly Redland’s Winery and Brewery (30205 SW 217 Ave). The team that turns in the most correct answers at Schnebly’s before 5:00 p.m. wins a prize packet. Tie-breaking extra questions are usually necessary as part of the festivities. The party doesn’t stop there because boisterous goings-on extend well beyond announcement of the winners.
If “snacking” is a preferred style of eating during the day, there will be delicious milkshakes, smoothies, pastries, and other items to purchase along the way. Taking home local honey, jams, or salsa among the range of hand-crafted treats is always tempting. Even though most places take credit cards these days, cash on hand is a good idea. A leisurely lunch at any of a number of the local family-owned restaurants is another option since the count of cards won’t begin until 5:00 p.m.
As one of the participants said last year, “This is a day of fun, friendship, food, and frivolity! If you haven't done this, it's a must!”
The fee is $10 per car/conveyance. To register http://www.redlandriot.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.