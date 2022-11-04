Raising Cane’s will make its highly-anticipated Florida debut in Homestead on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Located at 2301 NE Eighth St., the new location is across from the Portofino Plaza shopping center.
At the grand opening, the fun gets started early with Raising Cane’s hosting a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 Lucky Caniacs ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Entries will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. with winners being announced at 9:15. Winners must be present to win.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Steve Losner, city officials and community members will follow the “Lucky 20” drawing around 9:30 a.m. But the party will last all day with a NASCAR vehicle on site for photo opps, a DJ playing everyone’s favorite hits and performances by the South Dade Senior High Buccaneer Marching Band, and varsity cheerleaders. Raising Cane’s will also donate to the Buccaneer Band at the end of opening week.
“We’re delighted to open our first Restaurant in Florida in Homestead next week,” said Raising Cane’s, Area Leader of Restaurants Jon Wantz. “The Homestead community has welcomed us with open arms as we’ve spent time gearing up for the opening and introducing Cane’s to the community, and we can’t wait to officially open our doors!”
Homestead’s Raising Cane’s will serve Caniacs through online ordering, takeout, dine-in and patio dining. There will be no need to race through the two-lane drive-thru because customers will be able to get their chicken finger fix from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins that are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
Want to catch the Cane’s team serving the community beforehand? Its food truck is already serving meals and smiles around South Florida and will be at :
- 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4 Homestead Miami Speedway - Fast Lane Fridays
- 6 p.m., Saturday, November 5th – Homestead Hospital – National Medical Staff Awareness Week
