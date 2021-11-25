Saturday, November 20, 2021 was another soggy day for two events set up to help bring a better Thanksgiving to Homestead residents.
At Sacred Heart Parish food baskets were being distributed to families in need. The baskets, containing ingredients for Thanksgiving dinner and a $25 voucher for area grocery stores were provided by Saint Timothy Parish and School. Over 200 students from the area volunteered to pack the baskets with purchased and donated item.
Father Joseph Jean Louis, Associate Priest for Sacred Heart didn’t let the rain dampen his spirit. “I’m grateful to be able to share with others and to teach others to be thankful to God for all the blessings we enjoy in this country.”
Lourdes Mestre of Saint Timothy was pleased with the turnout. “I’m thankful for my health, my family, our wonderful church community and the ability to give to others.”
Just around the corner at 18 NE Road, JJ Helping Hands, a Homestead non-profit, together with the American Legion, HOPE, Care Cross Medical Center, and more than a dozen other sponsors were also conducting a Thanksgiving focused food distribution.
In their first hour almost 200 cars had been through.
JJ Helping Hands is a Homestead non-profit that works closely with Farm Share for continuing support to the communities.
“JJ Helping Hands, founded with one mission in mind; To help families in need by providing food for their table. Founded in 2017 the mission continues to: Alleviate hunger in our community by providing nutritious non perishable, fresh and frozen foods.” (https://jjhhands.com )
Josie Baranda, the event coordinator for Saturday’s, “Giving Thanks To Our Community”, has been with the organization for about a year and they distribute food to approximately 1,500 people every week from their location.
“I’m thankful for the health of my children, and thankful that we’re here to be able to provide for the community,” she said.
Pedro Fiallo from HOPE shared her sentiment. “I’m thankful to God for letting me help a lot of people and for helping me also.”
