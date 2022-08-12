Florida’s First Lady, Casey DeSantis, journeyed to South Florida on Friday, August 5, to not just highlight and kick off the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, but to actually participate in the ongoing efforts to remove invasive Burmese pythons.
The Python Challenge co-hosted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District, runs from 8:00 AM on the 5th until 5:00 PM on the 14th of August.
In her remarks DeSantis stated that as of Friday, “Over 800 hunters from 32 states and Canada are registered.”
She also touted the continuing investment in the environment at the State level during the DeSantis Administration. Pointing to successful results from these investments the First Lady announced that, “Through the efforts of FWC and SFWMD over 10,000 pythons have been removed.”
She also mentioned successes in Everglades Restoration and in the efforts to control Blue Green Algae and Red Tide.
She concluded her remarks by saying, “I’m excited to go out and hunt pythons.”
DeSantis, accompanied by FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto, Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Eric Sutton, SFWMD Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron, and other FWC and SFWMD personnel boarded airboats and moved out into the Everglades north of the Tamiami Trail in search of the invasive snakes.
Registered participants can receive prizes in both Professional and Novice categories for most pythons caught with grand prizes of $2,500 and longest python caught grand prizes of $750. Prizes are provided by the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida. Additionally, Veterans and Active-Duty Military are eligible for the Most Pythons Military Prize of $2,000 and $1,000 for the Longest Python Military Prize. Only pythons taken on land managed by the FWC or SFWMD may be entered for prize purposes.
Participants register online at FLPythonChallenge.org and are required to take online training on how to identify, report, and safely and humanely kill Burmese pythons and how to distinguish pythons from native snakes. Registration is open until the last day of the challenge.
More information on the pythons, the efforts to remove them, and how the public can become involved is available at MyFWC.com/Python and SFWMD.gov/our-work/python-program .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.