Access to safe, reliable drinking water is a vital component of current and future planning and development for both the private and public
sectors. Following a 15-year collaboration between local governments, public water utilities including the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD), private entities, regional agencies, and the State of Florida, the first phase of the C-51 Reservoir recently broke ground – a project that will provide an alternate water supply source for eight public water utilities in South Florida.
Named after its primary water source, the 14,000 acre-foot in-ground reservoir (located in central Palm Beach County) will store and route excess wet-season stormwater for later distribution through the South Florida Water Management District’s primary canal system. That water will be stored for use during the dry season as needed to recharge the Biscayne Aquifer, the primary source of drinking water for South Florida – including Miami-Dade County.
“The project will supply South Florida utilities with an additional 35 million gallons of water a day from the Biscayne Aquifer, helping ensure our region’s access to reliable fresh water,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “The project also provides important additional environmental benefits by reducing stormwater discharges to coastal water.”
Phase 1 is expected to be completed by January 2023.
“Access to fresh water is vital for the public’s health and is also a cornerstone
supporting many other Miami-Dade County services,” said Interim WASD Director Jose Cueto, P.E. “Through our participation, WASD will gain access to millions more gallons of water a day once the reservoir is completed – a significant asset supporting our future water demands.
“This water can be withdrawn from WASD’s existing well fields and treated at the utility’s existing water treatment plants with no additional capital investment, and the operating expense associated with the C-51 project is minimal, making this an outstanding investment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.