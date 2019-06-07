Policy LU-8I in the Miami-Dade County Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP) directs the County to study the area depicted on the map below for possible designation as an Urban Expansion Area (UEA).
The UEAs represent areas where the Board of County Commissioners may authorize urban expansion if certain criteria in the CDMP are met, and if there is a demonstrated need for urban development to occur beyond the Urban Development Boundary.
The public is invited to attend one of two upcoming public meetings to receive information and provide input related to the study.
10:00 AM, Saturday, June 8, 2019
and
6:00 PM, Monday, June 10, 2019
South Dade Regional Library
10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
If additional information is needed, please contact Kimberly Brown at (305) 375-4724 or brownk@miamidade.gov.
