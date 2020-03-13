As familiar as residents are with the sight and sound of the 482d Fighter Wing F-16s zooming in and out of Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB), the
aircraft are aging. The F-35A, sleek with stealth and other enhanced
technology, has already been deployed to a number of active duty bases. Although the Naval Air Station, Joint Reserve Base, Fort Worth, Texas has been selected as the preferred “beddown” [location] for the first Reserve Base for the new aircraft, HARB, Arizona, and Missouri are designated as “three reasonable alternatives”. The latest phase in the process was the February 14, 2020 release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).
The statement was developed in accordance with all applicable regulations which include a 45-day public comment period. A key element is to hold public hearings in the respective communities.
Individuals who attended the session Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Miami-Dade College, Homestead Campus to hear about the F-35A Fighter had the opportunity to speak with a team of experts from Headquarters, Air Force
Reserve Command (HQ AFRC) at Robbins Air Force Base, Georgia, HARB, and Texas. The team provided information about the aircraft and why environmental consideration is significant. Large posters were on display, brochures handed out, and time allotted for public comment.
Mr. Hamid Kamalpour from the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Joint Base, Antonio-Lackland, Texas, was once again present as he was for the May 2018 initial open hearing. “We added some items to be considered,” he said. “There were more public questions; noise is one of the things people are most asking about.” Major Lee Pollster, HQAFRC, who has been with the F-35A program since 2018, pointed out the poster entitled, “Air Force Reserve Command F-35A Mission 65 Decibel Day-Night Average Sound Level Contours (Afterburner Scenarios A, B, and C) at Homestead Air Reserve Base”. He explained this was the only new poster created since 2018 and the additional study was completed by them specifically in response to public input.
In essence, the slightly elevated noise level of the aircraft will affect a small number of people (approximately 60-100) within the boundaries of normal HARB flight operations. This will be primarily during take-offs. This is actually the lowest number of people anticipated to be affected at any of the four sites under consideration.
Members of the South Dade Chamber of Commerce and the Military Affairs Committee (MAC) were on hand to continue to express their strong support. Kurt Kadel spoke with other members a few days after the session. “As I shared with the MAC group this morning [Mar 5, 2020], I was very impressed with the number of people that attended and that all of the people who chose to speak had positive comments and support the expanded mission to bring the F-35A to HARB. There was only one community member who questioned the accuracy of the noise contour map, but was still not opposed to the
prospect of the 5th generation jet coming to our community.”
Councilmember Larry Roth was also present.
He realizes the primary location selection may not change. However, if it should, "Having F35's at Homestead Air Reserve Base would be an amazing accomplishment, ensuring our Base will continue adding to our economy, adding new missions and will continue to be the pride of what Homestead and the surrounding area has in our community and our country; The Sound of Freedom."
Colonel Adam Meyers, Vice Commander, 482d FW, would of course like to see the aging F-16s replaced with the F-35A as soon as possible. “We have the best pilots in the world, the best maintenance and would like to have the best aircraft.”
In looking around the room, he added. “We want to hear from everyone and have them voice their opinion.”
There are actually five major environmental resource areas considered in the study. “Noise” is included as part of Aircraft Operations. The other four are: Natural Resources; Cultural Resources; Human Resources; and Community Infrastructure. The full F-35A Operational Beddown EIS (Draft) can be seen at https://www.afrc-f35a-beddown.com/documentation.aspx and a copy can be read at the Homestead Branch Library. The final date for public comments is March 31, 2020. Those can be sent to HQAFRC.F-35.EIS@us.af.mil or mailed to arrive by March 31, 2020 to: Mr. Hamid Kamalpour, U.S. Air Force, AFCEC/CZN, 2261 Hughes Ave, Suite 155, Lackland AFB, TX 78236-9853.
The final EIS is scheduled to be completed this summer and made available in the summer or fall. Details about the EIS process, to include the posters, can be found at http://www.afrc-f35a-beddown.com/index.aspx
