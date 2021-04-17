Friday, April 16, 2021 Rafael Weisson, Scout Master for Troop 941, BSA Boy Troop, carefully locked their storage trailer filled with wood and other equipment needed for them to assist in the Everglades District Webelos Wood 2021 event. They left Owaiisa Bauer Park at approximately 9:30 p.m., and returned around 6:30 a.m., Saturday April 17th to discover the trailer was missing. It soon became apparent it was a shocking theft. Miami-Dade Police were called and the case opened.
Anyone who might have information or sees anything suspicious is urged to call 311 or (305) 468-5900. It is possible the wood and some other items might be illegally dumped somewhere in the area.
Jennifer Grant, Scout Master for Troop 941, BSA Girl Troop elaborated. “We are heartbroken to have lost our brand new trailer we fundraised and worked so hard for full of everything our troop owns. Our troop was founded in 1972 and we have been collecting ribbons and awards since then. The trailer is shared with our BSA girl troop, founded in 2019 the first in South Florida Council. The contents include all our kitchen boxes hand made over the years by Scouts and leaders, our dutch ovens, tools, compasses, tents, shade covers, first aid and wood collected to build a bridge for the most important night for a young cub scout, the crossing of the bridge over to a troop.”
Full story to follow next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.