Homestead, FL (33030)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High 76F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.