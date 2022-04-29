Miami-Dade County has released its annual Biscayne Bay Report Card, detailing the health of one of our most vital ecosystems and critical solutions to protect our clean water.
The report, released on April 23rd for Earth Day and compiled by The Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER), Division of Environmental Resources Management (DERM), details three components vital to assessing the ecological health of our bay: water quality, habitat, and fisheries. This year’s report concludes that six of the bay’s 12 regions showed improvement, while the others did not deteriorate further.
The report utilizes red, yellow, and green categories to make the data more accessible to Miami-Dade residents.
DERM provides residents tips on simple actions they can take to protect Biscayne Bay:
Avoid using plastic and single-use items whenever possible. Even properly disposed-of items can accidentally end up in Biscayne Bay.
Never allow discharges to enter any surface waters (including cans, bottles, cleaners, sewage, fertilizers, paper products, paint chips, swimming pool backwash).
Never pour paints, solvents, oils or other hazardous materials down the sink or on the ground because they can affect water quality in the Bay.
Don’t flush chemicals, plastic tampon applicators, baby wipes, etc. Only toilet paper should be flushed down the toilet.
Compost your yard clippings or bag and properly dispose of them. Don’t allow them to enter storm drains or waterways where they can contribute to harmful algae blooms.
Fertilizer best practices: if needed, apply fertilizer more frequently and in smaller applications, avoid fertilization during the wet season; select a fertilizer that has at least one-fourth of the nitrogen in a slow-release water insoluble form; and minimize when you fertilize, most plants don’t need it.
Plant trees! But choose native, salt and drought-tolerant ones such as buttonwood, black ironwood and orange geiger that don’t require extensive fertilization and irrigation.
Choose the least toxic pesticides and household products available.
“Our economy and quality of life here in Miami-Dade depend on the health of our beloved bay,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Protecting our clean water is a key priority for my administration, and the Biscayne Bay Report Card is an important tool to help us pinpoint problem areas and mobilize resources to save the Bay. I’m proud of the great work of our community during this year’s 40th annual Baynanza Beach cleanup, and I’m looking forward to joining the global conversation about how to adapt and protect our natural environment from the threats of climate change before the United Nations this week."
The county has acted swiftly by adopting policies from the Biscayne Bay Task Force and its Chief Bay Officer, Irela Bague, to help restore life in and around the bay, including the adoption of the strongest fertilizer ordinance in the state, restricting excessive use by homes and businesses; kicking off the Connect 2 Protect septic tank-to-sewer program; and creating a permanent Biscayne Bay advisory board and piloting stormwater innovation projects to improve water quality.
“Two years ago, a massive fish kill became the catalyst for renewed attention on the health of Biscayne Bay,” said Irela Bagué, Miami-Dade County Chief Bay Officer. “That tragedy centered the importance of water quality for residents and businesses across the county. Aging water infrastructure, as well as nutrient pollution flowing from our streets into our stormwater systems and canals, have contributed to the decline of the watershed. We must take responsibility and continue to work towards recovery. We can all do our part to improve the health of Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that depends on it.
Conditions noted in the 2022 Report Card are similar to those found in past report cards, with few notable changes:
The western region of the Bay along the shoreline and the highly compartmentalized basins of northern Biscayne Bay largely remain in the “poor” to “fair” range, with a slight increase in sponge frequency in South North Bay-C allowed for a shift from “Fair” to “Good” overall; reduced seagrass coverage, nutrient inputs from the Miami River which contributes a significant volume of water to Biscayne Bay, and elevated chlorophyll concentrations relative to baseline conditions remain an issue.
South North Bay-A continues to receive a “poor” score since the 2019 report card.
North Central Offshore received a “good” score from a “fair” score due to a slight improvement in submerged aquatic vegetation, sponge frequency and water clarity; however there was also a slight increase in total nitrogen documented since the 2021 report card and reduced seagrass coverage, elevated chlorophyll concentrations, and some elevated nutrient inputs relative to baseline conditions remain an issue.
Total phosphorus conditions are generally “fair” or “poor” throughout northern Biscayne Bay and most tidal portions of tributaries across the watershed.
Total nitrogen and Chlorophyll-a is largely “poor” across Biscayne Bay and its tributaries.
Submerged aquatic vegetation scores remain “poor” in most regions of northern Biscayne Bay, “fair” in the southern part of the watershed, and “good” in the central regions of the Bay.
Sponge frequency, representative of hardbottom habitat in the Bay, received a “poor” score most northern Biscayne Bay regions and some central Bay regions.
Bacteria, both Enterococcus spp. and E.coli remain an issue in the Bay’s tributaries and northern basins, respectively.
