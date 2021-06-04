PART ONE
As hurricane season approaches, a written plan should be developed for your household. The plan should be reviewed frequently with all members of the household.
WHAT TO INCLUDE IN THE PLAN
1. ESSENTIAL ITEM CHECK LIST
Make a list of items considered essential in the event of evacuation (e.g., special medications, foods for those on special diet), and collect these items in one location.
2. ADEQUATE CONTAINERS, UTENSILS, AND PAPER GOODS
Collect several food grade containers for storing water and food. To make potential evacuation more efficient, these containers should be light weight and easy to carry. Collapsable water containers are available through camping supply stores. Maintain a supply of disposable utensils (forks, knives, spoons, cups), as well as a manual can opener. Finally, maintain an adequate supply of paper goods (paper towels, toilet paper). As the supply of clean water may be limited following an evacuation, it is recommended that a supply of sanitary hand wipes be purchased. While these hand wipes do not replace hand washing, they can be used in addition to hand washing.
3. DISASTER SUPPLY KIT
Assemble a "kit" (to fit in the trunk of your vehicle) which includes nonperishable food and water (for a minimum of 24 hours) and other disaster supplies. This disaster supply kit should be updated annually.
4. REFRIGERATOR AND FREEZER
Organize and prepare the refrigerator and freezer (where time allows) as follows:
A thermometer should be maintained in the refrigerator at all times and the temperature should be held at 41°F (5°C) or less. However, in preparation for a possible power outage, it is recommended that the temperature controls be set colder than normal;
Clean the refrigerator and freezer, and examine the gaskets, replacing those that are worn Discard old or unnecessary items;
Organize the freezer compartment by grouping meat and poultry on one side or on separate trays so that, in the event of thawing, their juices will not contaminate each other or other foods; and
If the freezer is not full, fill and freeze containers of water to fill the space. This will slow down the temperature increase in the event of a power failure.
5. WATER SUPPLIES
Evaluate the water needs of your family. It is recommended that you maintain at least a two-day supply of water. Allow a sufficient quantity per day for drinking (1 gallon/person), food preparation (one half gallon/person), and hygiene (one half gallon/person).
In hot weather, allow more water for drinking (2 gallons/day). Commercially bottled water is best if available. If you do not have commercially bottled water, other sources of emergency water may be used. Assess and make a list of potential emergency water supplies available to your household. Some recommendations suggest filling bathtubs with water as a source of water (for non-drinking purposes). Be sure the tub is cleaned thoroughly prior to filling. The toilet tank may also be used as a source of water. These water sources may be used for bathing or shaving without purification provided that care is taken not to swallow the water.
In preparation, the following should be purchased and maintained on hand:
Commercially bottled water (several bottles); and non-scented liquid chlorine bleach (several bottles).
6. FOOD SUPPLIES
A sufficient quantity of shelf-stable, non-perishable foods should be maintained on hand. Recommendations include:
Canned foods such as: vegetables, soups, condensed milk, canned meat, canned fruit and fruit juices, and nuts;
Dry foods such as: powdered milk, dried fruit, pasta, rice, instant coffee and tea, cocoa, and crackers;
Potatoes and other shelf-stable vegetables;
Ready-to-eat cereals;
Soft drinks; and
Easy-to-prepare or ready-to-eat foods.
A variety of freeze dried food items are also available at camping supply stores. These stores may also stock "self-cooking" food items and other innovations.
It is important that family members maintain their strength during and after the storm. Therefore, be sure to consider nutrition as well as likes and dislikes of family members (especially children) when stocking up on food.
7. DRY ICE
It is recommended that you locate the supplier of dry ice in your area. Dry ice is not available in all locations.
EVACUATION
If evacuation is required, follow instructions from local agencies and evacuate to the designated evacuation site. Take essential items with you.
ASSESSING IN-HOME DAMAGE AND NEEDS (AFTER THE STORM)
The following is a list of recommended areas to consider when assessing damage and emergency needs, either following the storm or when returning home from an evacuation:
STRUCTURAL AND RELATED DAMAGE
1. ELECTRICAL AND STRUCTURAL SYSTEMS
Use care in examining these services and systems for damage. Consult a professional as needed.
2. FLOODING OR RAIN INTRUSION
If flooding has occurred, inspect the area for hazardous chemical containers that may have been buried, been moved, or have leaked. Flooding may also carry silt, raw sewage, oil, and other chemicals into your house. Leaking from structural damage to the roof may also cause contamination of food and food contact surfaces.
3. WATER SUPPLY AND PLUMBING
Examine (or have a professional examine) your plumbing for damage. Consult local authorities regarding the potential safety of the water supply or have the water supply tested (especially wells, cisterns, or springs) for safe use. If the municipal water supply is considered contaminated or at risk, the local Health Department will usually issue a Boil Water Advisory via the news media.
SEE PART TWO NEXT WEEK
