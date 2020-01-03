Leading up to two defining meetings on the future of the Redland, the private group, ‘Protect Our Redland’ has reached 4,720 signatures (as of Wednesday), very close to their initital goal of 5000.
The two upcoming public meetings for concerned citizens to express their opinion to the decision makers who will forge the future of South Dade are:
9:00 am, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Agricultural Practices Advisory Board Meeting
John D. Campbell Agricultural Center, 18710 S.W. 288th Street, Homestead.
9:30 am, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
Board of Miami-Dade County Commission
Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St., Miami.
The position of the group is stated on the petition website, change.org, “Miami-Dade is home to unique agricultural land and it is imperative we preserve it for future generations! ......Our tropical climate provides us with a year-round growing season, as well as the ability to produce a special range of crops like orchids and rare tropical fruit. Our agricultural land also protects environmentally sensitive areas, provides a critical wildlife corridor for the Everglades, and protects our precious future supply of drinking water......
Miami-Dade County staff has determined there is no need to include agricultural areas in the proposed boundaries allowing for development, especially the historic Redland area. Florida State law and County code currently protects agricultural land from inclusion in development areas in order to avoid urban sprawl. However, a small group of self-interested lobbyists who no longer support agriculture are attempting to amend the current rules and push development further into our agricultural designated areas, taking this unique area and potential opportunities from future generations.”
To sign the petition, go to https://www.change.org/p/miami-dade-county-board-of-county-commissioners-save-miami-dade-s-agricultural-land
