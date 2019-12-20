The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) has awarded a contract to remove 5.5 miles of an elevated Tamiami Trail roadbed long cited as a “dam” that impedes Everglades’ sheet flow.
The roadbed removal is a component of the $3 billion Central Everglades Planning Project (CEPP), which includes the $1.6 billion Everglades Agricultural Area (EAA) Reservoir Project.
The roadbed, the original Tamiami Trail or U.S. 41 that is no longer used, is in Miami-Dade County south of the current U.S. 41 between the L-67 Extension Canal and Shark Valley Loop Road.
Removing the dike-like remnant is projected to increase the flow of freshwater into the Northeast Shark River Slough area of Everglades National Park, and eventually into Florida Bay to the south, by more than 220 billion gallons a year.
Ryan Incorporated Southern submitted the winning $5.88 million bid, one of the 13 proposals ranging from $5.1 million to $12 million received by the SFWMD – or “SwiftMud” – Governing Board.
The Deerfield Beach-based company said it will finish the job by 2022.
Removing the roadbed is among priorities in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ four-year, $2.5 billion Everglades restoration plan that lawmakers allocated $682 million for last year. The governor has asked for $625 million in his fiscal 2021 budget request.
“We are doing everything we can to expedite Everglades restoration,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This is another big step forward to send more water south into Everglades National Park and Florida Bay, where it is desperately needed. By removing this old roadbed, we are helping restore the natural sheet flow of water and protect important wetland habitats.”
“We are following the Governor’s lead by taking actions that will get this project done and restore the natural flow of water south,” SwiftMud Chair Chauncey Goss said.
Thursday’s Swiftmud board meeting also featured a discussion about U.S. Rep. Brian Mast’s, R-Port St, Lucie, request to delay the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project north of the impoundment to focus exclusively on the 240,000-acre-feet EAA reservoir project.
The EAA reservoir is among a suite of Everglades restoration projects approved by state lawmakers in 2017, including three additional above-ground reservoirs, that are either under construction or in the planning stages, as part of the Lake Okeechobee Watershed Restoration Project.
One of those three reservoirs will be constructed to increase water
storage north of Lake Okeechobee and filter discharges that can spread toxic blue-green algae into the impoundment.
“While I am a strong supporter of additional storage capacity north of Lake Okeechobee, I am concerned that authorizing this project now could jeopardize timely completion of the EAA Storage Reservoir Project, which provides far greater benefits to reduce harmful discharges and restore the Everglades,” Mast wrote in a letter to SFWMD Drew Bartlett.
The federal America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 requires the EAA reservoir's $1.6 billion cost to be split between the state and federal
government over 10 years.
The state wants to accelerate the timeline for the project from 10-year horizons to within seven years, which is the thrust of DeSantis’ four-year, $2.5 billion Everglades restoration plan.
Among the EAA reservoir’s projected benefits is it will corral and treat discharges from Lake Okeechobee before releasing them into the St. Lucie and Caloosahatchee rivers, diminishing the capacity for toxic blue-green algae to spread.
Not everyone agrees with Mast’s sentiment.
One Florida Foundation Director Nyla Pipes was among those who implored the SwiftMud board to proceed with the northern reservoir while also pushing forward with the EAA project.
“We have to do them all. Trying to pick one and say, ‘Absolutely don’t work on another because we’re concerned about money,’ it’s just never been the way that Everglades restoration works,” Pipes told Florida Politics. “And we will never get where we need to be if we begin to work that way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.