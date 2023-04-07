As part of an ongoing commitment to the protection and conservation of endangered land, the Miami-Dade County Environmentally Endangered Lands (EEL) Program is calling on residents to volunteer and help restore our native habitat.
Volunteers can receive first-hand experience by participating in upcoming tree plantings of native trees, invasive plant removal activities and more. All of these activities enhance our ecosystem, reduce urban heat island effects, conserve endangered species and improve our quality of life.
The EEL program is part of the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources (RER) Division of Environmental Resource Management (DERM).
Together with its partners, the program has acquired more than 20,700 acres of environmentally endangered lands into public ownership since 1990.
Additionally, it manages 2,800 acres of natural lands within Miami-Dade County Parks, for a total of more than 23,500 acres protected. These lands are incredibly significant since less than two percent of the original forest remains outside of the Everglades National Park.
Community service hours are also available to volunteers through this program. To get involved in upcoming EEL events, click here:
https://www.miamidade.gov/environment/endangered-lands-volunteer.asp
The remaining events for this year’s EEL calendar are listed below:
Saturday, April 8, 9 a.m.- noon
Florida City Pineland Preserve
Palm Drive and SW 8 Ave., Florida City, FL 33034
Sunday, April 16, 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Matheson Hammock West – Camp Mahachee
9610 Old Cutler Road, Miami, FL 33156
Friday, April 28, 9 a.m.- noon
Zoo Miami Pineland Preserve
12400 SW 152 St., Miami, FL 33177
Saturday, April 29, 9 a.m.-noon
Rockdale Pineland Preserve
SW 144 St. and SW 92 Ave., Miami, FL 33176
Sunday, April 30, 9 a.m.- noon
Trinity Pineland Preserve
7635 SW 73 Pl., Miami, FL 33143
Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-noon
Nixon Smiley Pineland Preserve
SW 124 St. and SW 128 Ct., Miami, FL 33189
For more information about the EEL program, please contact eel@miamidade.gov or call 305-372-6687.
