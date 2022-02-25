There was backed up traffic all around the Seminole Theatre and plenty of excitement last week for the first-ever Redneck Talent Show held February 15-19, 2022 with $10,000 waiting for the first place winner.
By way of quick review, in the January 28, 2022 edition, the article, “Redneck Talent Show” Comes With Big Prize”, announced the show being produced by YouTube star, Patty Mayo.
With the tag line of, “Got talent? We want to see you!”, and no fee to enter, contestants came from many places with a variety of talents.
Each “pass” to the next level narrowed the field and Homestead’s Prodigy Dancers were the ones who earned the first-place spot.
Gabbie Castro, who opened Prodigy Dance Studio in July 2021 with her sister Alyssa, learned about the show through an Instagram contact and also a friend.
Castro and the five other instructors all have experience with high-level competition and performances such as with the Miami Dolphins and Heat half-time shows. They viewed the show as a fun opportunity for their dancers and Castro explained how they adjusted their plans in an unexpected way.
“Initially we had planned to bring one of our best routines, ‘Boogie Wonderland,’ which incorporated our entire competitive dance team. However when we saw the stage and how it was set up, we quickly realized that all our dancers would not fit on stage with the choreography that the routine entails. We spoke with the producers and they allowed us to split our group in two, and brought in a Hip Hop Routine entitled 'Oldie but Goodie,' and a contemporary routine called ‘Come to Life’. Both routines were selected for the Semi Finals, but the judges really liked Hip Hop better because it was more entertaining. So the next day, we decided that we would bring a completely new Hip Hop routine. Our team learned and perfected this dance in a matter of 5 hours! This is something that normally takes months to do! The girls performed the routine at Semi-Finals and we were told we had to wait another four hours before finding out if we made it to the Finals. So they took this time to prepare ANOTHER new routine just in case they were selected to finals. Not only did they make it to Finals, but they walked away the winners. We are so proud at the amount of hard work these dancers put in. This level of commitment is unparalleled!”
As they show on their website, “With over 30 years of combined dance experience, our directors have trained with some of the top dance studios in South Florida, and are now sharing their passion with young dancers. Our classes offer a variety of dance styles, including Ballet, Tap, Jazz, Acro, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, and Ballroom. Classes are offered at both recreational and competitive levels.”
For more information, https://www.prodigydancers.com/; or 786-504 -3196.
(0) comments
