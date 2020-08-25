As the numbers of COVID-19 deaths and infections among inmates and workers continue to increase, state corrections officials on Tuesday extended a ban on prison visitations through Sept. 14.
The department first imposed the visitation ban in March to try to prevent the coronavirus from spreading throughout the state prison system, which houses roughly 87,000 inmates. Prisoners have continued to have access to their families through mail, phone calls and video consultations, often for a fee.
While visitations have stopped, the virus has continued to spread within prisons. As of mid-Tuesday, 15,049 inmates and 2,306 corrections workers had tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus. Corrections officials reported Tuesday that 75 prisoners have died from complications of COVID-19. Also on Tuesday, corrections officials reduced the number of prisoner deaths by one, saying they inaccurately attributed an inmate death to COVID-19 last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.