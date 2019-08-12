The money will benefit the installation of surveillance cameras throughout the community. .
“This is just one of several ways that Power Financial Credit Union gives back to the South Miami community,” says Jacobowitz. In addition, the credit union has a partnership with Miami Community Charter School where they assist seniors and parents in college planning to find financial aid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.