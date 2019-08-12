Photo, from left: Assistant Branch Manager Monika Kuhn, Florida City Chief of Police Pedro Taylor, and Branch Manager Stephanie Jacobowitz.
Buy Now

The money will benefit the installation of surveillance cameras throughout the community. .

“This is just one of several ways that Power Financial Credit Union gives back to the South Miami community,” says Jacobowitz. In addition, the credit union has a partnership with Miami Community Charter School where they assist seniors and parents in college planning to find financial aid.

