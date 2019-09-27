On September 19, the Florida Tomato Exchange (FTE) welcomed the signing of a new agreement suspending dumping of tomatoes from Mexico in U.S. markets at below floor prices, thus hopefully allowing Florida growers the ability to regain some of the advantages Mexico enjoyed over the last 25 years under NAFTA.
This agreement is a result of months of negotiations between the U.S. Department of Commerce and Mexican tomato exporters. The new suspension agreement includes strong monitoring, enforcement and anti-circumvention provisions, including border inspections, that should help minimize the injury to American tomato farmers caused by dumped Mexican tomatoes during peak season thus destroying the market for domestic production.
Floor prices will vary for the variety of tomatoes, the most common “round type” at $8.30 per 25-pound box.
The percent of border inspections will also vary covering as high as 92% down to 0% for varieties still on the vine.
Quality inspections will be done to discourage dumping of low quality and defective tomatoes, which have been depressing prices and injuring U.S. tomato producers for years.
The FTE credits the hard work of Assistant Secretary Jeffrey Kessler and Deputy Assistant Secretary Lee Smith for their efforts along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture for helping develop the border inspection system.
Due to the need for training of additional inspectors the actual inspection part of the agreement is not expected to start for another 6-months, which is after most of this year’s Florida crop, thus most farmers do not expect to see any real changes until the following season.
Not all farmers feel this is a cure all. Many feel it is too little, too late. After all, any trade agreement will only work if it is enforced.
DiMare Farms used to cultivate 5,000 acres of tomatoes in the South Dade area. According to Tony DiMare, last year only 500 of those acres were devoted to that crop.
Kern Carpenter farmed another 300 acres, giving South Dade a total of well under 1,000 acres, a far cry from the over 30,000 acres of tomatoes formerly produced locally before NAFTA.
So just what might be accomplished with this new agreement?
First, one set floor price per variety, no summer or winter variation.
Secondly, inspections to weed out poor quality hopefully curtailing price reductions (dumping). Paul DiMare implied that we are dealing with a 3rd world country so why should we expect them to honor an agreement this time. DiMare went a step further, “Mexico violates some of the principles the United States have fought against…child labor, regulations of human rights violations and slavery. Local farmers feel why should we even deal with countries who operate against the very fiber of our national free trade. We don’t deal with Cuba because they are Communist, but we open our doors for trade with Communist China. We shouldn’t deal freely with either. In fact, we have turned over our industries to third world countries who steal our technology then allow countries like Mexico to put our farmers on a list of extinction.”
DiMare expressed his doubt, “There has been close to a half dozen times that governing conditions have been modified how the Mexican exporters have found loop holes to work around the agreements. Why should we expect anything different this time?”
Getting back to the Tomato Suspension Agreement, DiMare noted that, “the 17.5% duty collected from Mexico during negotiations will be returned to Mexico.”
Though most are hopeful that this agreement will provide some relief to the Florida tomato farmers, most express that they do not expect to see tomato farming to regain the luster and acres of production of the past.
The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) states, “This deal comes with “extreme cost” to importers.” The FPAA said “importers will face unjustified costs and disruption to business due to the border inspection requirement,” which the group called ‘a technical barrier to trade.’ According to Lance Jungmeyer, President of the FPAA, “It is outrageous that Commerce used false justifications to introduce what essentially acts as a quota or volume control method.” The FPAA estimated that constructing new
warehouse space for inspections will cost importers more than $200 million upfront, plus another $50 million a year in fees and other costs.” However, supporters of the new agreement doubt the validity of those figures.
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., has said, “This agreement is a significant win for U.S. tomato growers. I thank President Trump and Secretary Ross for not backing down from their commitment to the tomato growers in Florida…”
Just how successful this agreement will be in protecting the Florida Tomato Produce remains to be seen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.