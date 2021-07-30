Jeff Porter kicked off his campaign for Mayor of Homestead Tuesday evening, July 27 at the Capri Restaurant.
Porter who served as a Councilman from 1997 to 2007 is seeking to regain the mayoral office he held from 2013 through 2018. His last term was cut short when, as required by Florida law, he resigned to run for Florida Agriculture Commissioner.
Porter told the News Leader that he was not going to make a long speech to his supporters but would give them a printed statement to kick off the campaign.
He continued, “It’s not about what we want to do, but what the people want us to do. I’m not happy with the way things are going in the city and I hear that from others.”
The two-page document given to all in attendance provided an analysis of Homestead’s 2019 Mayoral election where Porter was defeated in a run-off. It also discusses promises made by his opposition in that election relating to traffic problems, development, and the Keys Gate Golf Course.
Porter writes, “Unfortunately, none of these campaign promises were kept.”
Porter concluded the statement writing, “The residents I have spoken to have told me that they are not hopeful that the current leadership is up to the task of guiding our city back to where we were when I left office. I am certain that had the pandemic not invaded Homestead that I would not be considering running for Mayor again. Cindy and I would have been happy to have time to ourselves after being an elected official for almost 17 years. Having said that, the pandemic has hit and our city needs new leadership and I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”
Porter began his remarks to his supporters by saying, “Every time I got involved in politics it was because I didn’t like what was going on and it’s the same thing now.” He continued by telling the group how he had become involved as a city councilman and of the help from his father-in-law, fellow councilman and later Mayor, Nick Sincore, “learning the ropes.” He then talked of his desire to provide the same type of help to new members of the City Council.
Porter continued, “I’ve known the present Mayor for a number of years and I’ve never been impressed. I’m not impressed with him now, and I’ll never be impressed with him. You lead by bringing people together, listening to all input and getting your elected officials together. You don’t lead by beating people over the head, where only your opinion and your thoughts matter.”
Porter encouraged everyone stay involved saying, “This is probably the last bastion of growth and economic development in Dade County. We are the largest landowner, us and Florida City, and we have the most ability to do good things or bad things. We can do good things or we can do bad things. I’m an inclusive kind of a person, I listen to every kind of a person, I lead by building consensus. That is the choice I think we have.”
Porter concluded by saying that it will be about support and thanked all who had come out to show that support. He continued, “This is our effort to see if people want us. If people want us we’re going to serve. Cindy and I are offering ourselves up.”
