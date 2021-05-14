Mark Cercy, with dolphin trophy, won the 2019 tournament and first prize of $2,500. With Cercy are the rest of the anglers on the Wild Wild West left to right, Garrett Underwood, Edward Allende, Austin Allende, and captain Colby Livingston. Also pictured are Cercy’s Pee-Wee Division sons, Mark Cercy III, 7, (on stage) and Hunter Cercy, 5.