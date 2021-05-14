With each step toward normal after a year-plus of closures and cancellations, the Kiwanis Club of Homestead-South Dade along with the Military Affairs Council [MAC] are signing up anglers and sponsors for the 36th Annual Dolphin Days Family Fishing Tournament.
The family-friendly events will be Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 12, 2021, with June 12th as the fishing day.
The lively Kick-off Party/Captain’s Meeting/Auction will begin June 10th at 6:00 p.m., at Texas Roadhouse in Florida City (33250 S. Dixie Highway).
The silent auction will be paced with different prizes, to include some high-end items like: An Interval International ‘Dream Week’ at any of more than 1,000 resorts in Interval’s exchange network in 80 countries around the world; A five-day, four-night stay at world-famous Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic; and A seven-night stay at luxurious Silver Lake Resort in Kissimmee, Florida in a two-bedroom villa; A five-night stay at Westgate River Ranch Resort in River Ranch, Florida; A two-night stay at Hilton at Resort World Bimini in the Bahamas; and A Skins & Fins Fishing Trip.
The tournament will feature more than $7,500 in prizes and the weigh-in will be Saturday, 3:00-6:00 p.m., at Exit One Taproom in Florida City (12 NE 3rd Street).
Categories for competition will be the same as previous years with first through third and Top Woman place. In keeping with the tradition of being family-focused, there will be first through third for Juniors’ place and Peewee place.
“Having this tournament after last year’s cancellation is just one more symbol that our community is back!,” said Homestead Councilwoman, Kiwanis Lt.
Governor and Tournament Co-Chair Erica Ávila. “This will be a great, fun event that raises funds for one of South Florida’s most active community service organizations and honors our military by allowing kids and active/reserve military to fish for free. We really appreciate the fishing community’s support and partnership with the Military Affairs Council [MAC] to expand our reach in erving the children and families in and around the City of Homestead and South Dade.”
The tournament is the major annual fundraiser for the Homestead Kiwanis Foundation. “The 2021 version is co-sponsored by the Military Affairs Council and funds raised will benefit children of the Homestead-South Dade community, local charities, military families and community service projects.”
Early-bird tournament entry fees before June 1, 2021 are $350 for up to four anglers, with $100 for each additional angler. From June 2 to June 10, until 8:00 p.m., the night of the Captain’s Party, entry fees are $450 per boat up to four anglers and $125 for additional anglers.
A variety of sponsorships are still available among Platinum Sponsor Humana, Gold Sponsors TruckMax Homestead, Best Studio Inn, BCA Financial Services, Williamson Cadillac, Dairy Queen of Homestead, and Official Shirt Sponsors SouthState Bank N.A. and Exit One Tap Room. For further information about entries or sponsorships, visit https://www.homesteadkiwanis.org/dolphin-days or contact Ávila at (786) 444-6133.
