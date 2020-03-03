The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police shooting involving members of the Special Response Team (SRT).
According to investigators, uniformed officers responded at 7:22 am this morning to reports of a stabbing at 19800 SW 180 Avenue in the Redland.
They arrived and made contact with a female, outside of the residence, who informed the officers that her husband, Jose Antonio Gainza, 49, had stabbed their daughter-in-law, Ana Iris Rodriguez Reyes, 27, inside of the home.
The officers gained entry and observed an armed subject, who ran into a bedroom, barricading himself. The Special Response Team established a dialogue with the subject. The armed subject then confronted the officers and shots were fired. An unconscious female was subsequently discovered in a another bedroom suffering from apparent stab wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the subject and female deceased at the scene. The investigation is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.