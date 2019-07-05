Police are investigating a murder that happened this afternoon at the Budget Host Inn, 815 N. Krome Ave., Florida City. A body was lying underneath a yellow tarp in the parking lot.
The suspect was reported to be a tall, thin, black male who police say is armed and dangerous. No arrests have been made.
Police detectives from Florida City, Homestead and Miami-Dade are investigating the fatal shooting.
(0) comments
