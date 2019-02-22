Planting Trees, Nurturing Foster Children

An abused child who regains consciousness in the hospital with no memory of how that particular injury happened is sadly not an unusual way for the child and siblings to be placed into foster care. In meeting the now poised, smiling adult Alecia Rodriguez, one would not imagine intense, multiple traumas of her childhood.

“I began Sadie’s Child because I was in foster care from seven years old until I aged out at eighteen. I wanted to bring people to help with this today because I stayed here, and I know doing the plantings and other will brighten someone’s feelings.”

The “this” was a beautification project at Miami Bridge’s Homestead emergency shelter for children in need. Volunteers were busy Saturday, February 16, 2019 digging holes for new trees and plants, refreshing the volleyball court, doing art projects, and more. The individuals and groups Rodriguez brought with her augmented the Miami Bridge volunteers.

“This is a 20-bed facility where the children stay for an average of 19-30 days as we make appropriate arrangements,” David Sharfman, Chief Operations and Technology Officer, explained. “We serve almost 600 families per year in our various programs.” He pointed out the building on the grounds where they have a Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher to provide classes since the children/teens will go to follow-on facilities, into foster homes, or be reunited with parents/other relatives and that could mean being enrolled in a

different school from their original or future residence.

“I was in several schools, to include four high schools,” Rodriguez said. Early on, she grasped that a good education was key to a better life and she rarely missed school as well as ran track. Only her foster mother and a few close friends knew of her teenaged pregnancy and she stayed out of school for as short a time as she could after the birth of her daughter. Caring for an infant was not going to dissuade her although she wasn’t yet decided on a specific major to pursue at Miami-Dade College. After several changes, and a degree in the allied health field, she found herself at Robert Morgan Educational Center. The idea of child care gave way instead to certification as an automobile mechanic. “I’d always been a tomboy, and I knew those jobs paid well. And yes, I was the only female in the shop.”

Being the only female was not her single distinguishing feature. The uniform she wore at work hardly distracted from her tall, willowy physique and her fiancée suggested she check into modeling. Despite her skepticism, she contacted a Miami agency and did indeed receive a string of assignments. No matter which path she was on, her desire to help others never waned and she returned to college, a fixed purpose in mind. She entered Florida International University where she majored in psychology and then established the non-profit Sadie’s Child.

Many eighteen-year-olds don’t have a set idea of what to do after high school. For someone who has spent time in foster care, a family network to provide guidance is likely to be lacking. Rodriguez knows how important, basic concepts may not have been passed on. “We work with children and teens in the foster program to mentor them and teach life skills such as financial literacy, preparing for a job interview, and setting goals. I’ve been where they are and want to use my own experiences to help them see what educational and training opportunities are available.”

She chose the name, Sadie’s Child, for her non-profit in memory of her mother. “She had a beautiful soul, but couldn’t cope with the bad things that happened to her.” It was her mother’s plunge into drugs that left Rodriguez and her siblings vulnerable to an abusive grandmother. Years later her mother did successfully go through rehabilitation and turn to a church although the physical damage done led to premature death. “Children in foster care can have a stigma attached even though they haven’t made the choices that cause them to be in the system. They have the same potential as anyone their age and we are here to support them; to be the voice for the voiceless.”

Rodriguez’s husband, two daughters and son fully agree with her outreach. In fact, she established Sadie’s Kids as a separate non-profit in 2017 because young children who want to be involved are often told, “You’re too young,” and she knows that isn’t the case. In looking around at the volunteers she brought from the veterans’ group The Mission Continues, the South Florida Bee Keepers Association, and Minorities in Agriculture, there were children patting new plants into place and willing to do whatever task they were suited for.

To learn more about Sadie’s Daughter, go to https://www.sadiesdaughter.org; P.O. Box 970831 Miami, Florida 33197-0831; (305) 562-5299; Contact@sadiesdaughter.org

To learn more about the programs within Miami Bridge, go to https://miamibridge.org ; 326 NW Third Avenue Homestead, FL