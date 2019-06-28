The conceptual plans for Rowell’s Waterfront Park, located at MM 104.5 Bayside in Key Largo, were shown at an informal community meeting at Murray Nelson Government Center on Monday. The design took into consideration public comments from previous meetings on what would be most attractive to the residents with healthy elements for children and adults.
The site plan includes a logical utilization of the park’s 8-acre space that maintains the open water view and buffers the neighboring communities. Highlighted areas include a zero-entry swim basin, splash pad, fitness zone, shaded playground, dog park, three restroom facilities, kayak and canoe launch, and several shade structures.
The design also included a parking pay station/pay booth to charge non-residents to use the park. It will remain free for Monroe County residents. County Administrator Roman Gastesi said there would be two dedicated full-time employees at the park to ensure appropriate management and that park rules are enforced.
“The County wants to be a good neighbor,” said Kevin Wilson, Assistant County Administrator.
The Parks and Recreation regular board meeting will take place on Monday, July 15 at 6 p.m. at Murray Nelson Government Center to discuss the plans. If the design is adopted, the Board of County Commissioners will vote on the plans at an upcoming BOCC meeting.
Since reopening after Hurricane Irma, the passive park is open from 7:30 a.m. to a half hour after sunset.
